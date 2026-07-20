Beast of Reincarnation: Game Freak action RPG reveals playtime and other details

Game Freak's action RPG "Beast of Reincarnation" will be released on August 4, 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and offers a main story of 30 to 40 hours. Early hands-on previews confirm a significant departure from the studio's traditional turn-based mechanics.

The combat system is based on action heavyweights.

The gameplay completely breaks with the developer's Pokémon past. The game mechanics rely on a fast-paced combat system in open zones, showing parallels to Stellar Blade, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Final Fantasy XVI.

A key element is parrying. The previews emphasize, among other things, this. IGNHowever, the timing window is noticeably more generous than in the extremely demanding Sekiro. This lowers the barrier to entry. The typical, frustrating difficulty level of Souls games is not reached.

Additionally, Game Freak has integrated tactical slow-motion mechanics. Commands can be issued via the dog Koo while the action slows down. This is directly reminiscent of the Active Time Battle system from "Final Fantasy VII Remake".

Traversal of hair and dystopian influences

Movement within the game world utilizes unusual biological mechanics. The protagonist, Emma, ​​can grow her hair into the environment like tree roots to overcome obstacles. Campfires in the game world serve as hubs for unlocking new abilities.

The stylistic approach also differs drastically from previous studio projects. The post-apocalyptic Japan shows clear influences from NieR: Automata, Princess Mononoke, and visual themes from Blade Runner. The development time for the project, published by Fictions, was five to six years.

After more than five years of development, Game Freak has finally taken the long-overdue step out of its comfort zone. For players, "Beast of Reincarnation" offers a combination of familiar action mechanics and modern accessibility. Those seeking the precise challenge of a Sekiro might find it too easy.

However, those seeking an accessible action RPG with the tactical depth of a "Final Fantasy VII Remake" in a fresh setting will find a solidly controllable alternative in August. The risk lies with the developer, who must prove themselves in completely new territory.