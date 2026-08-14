Beast of Reincarnation: Game Freak promises significant improvements

A Metascore of 73 and complaints about quality-of-life issues are forcing Game Freak to make corrections to "Beast of Reincarnation." Director Kota Furushima publicly apologized for the current state of the PS5 version.

Following the release of the PS5 version, criticism of the technical implementation and usability is mounting. The gaming press currently rates the title with an average of 73 out of 100 points based on 60 submitted reviews. For a studio that aimed to establish a new brand after the performance issues of past Pokémon titles, this score is a clear warning sign. This is not enough for management.

Director Kota Furushima admitted to the Japanese magazine 4Gamer There are significant shortcomings. The gameplay experience falls short of expectations in some areas. The studio has officially apologized to players. While the planned gameplay mechanics work for some users, they encounter performance and ergonomic hurdles in the details. This is the core problem.

Patches are intended to save the foundation

A first patch A fix has already been released to address the most serious bugs. Further updates are in development, as spot adjustments cannot immediately resolve the underlying issues. Game Freak is currently analyzing community feedback to specifically target these weaknesses.

This approach reflects a familiar pattern in the current console generation. Developers release complex action titles under time pressure and then deliver the necessary optimization work via monthly patches. This is particularly problematic on the PlayStation 5, as players expect stable frame rates and clean input response times from a fixed hardware base. The competition isn't standing still.

In its current state, "Beast of Reincarnation" is a risky purchase. Anyone expecting a smooth, bug-free action experience should wait for the upcoming patches. The foundation is there, but it lacks polish. Those in no hurry should wait until after the announced updates are released.