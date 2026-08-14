Latest

Beast of Reincarnation: Game Freak promises significant improvements

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

Game Freak responds to criticism of Beast of Reincarnation on PS5: Director Furushima promises comprehensive updates after a Metascore of 73.

beast of reincarnation

A Metascore of 73 and complaints about quality-of-life issues are forcing Game Freak to make corrections to "Beast of Reincarnation." Director Kota Furushima publicly apologized for the current state of the PS5 version.

Following the release of the PS5 version, criticism of the technical implementation and usability is mounting. The gaming press currently rates the title with an average of 73 out of 100 points based on 60 submitted reviews. For a studio that aimed to establish a new brand after the performance issues of past Pokémon titles, this score is a clear warning sign. This is not enough for management.

Director Kota Furushima admitted to the Japanese magazine 4Gamer There are significant shortcomings. The gameplay experience falls short of expectations in some areas. The studio has officially apologized to players. While the planned gameplay mechanics work for some users, they encounter performance and ergonomic hurdles in the details. This is the core problem.

Patches are intended to save the foundation

A first patch A fix has already been released to address the most serious bugs. Further updates are in development, as spot adjustments cannot immediately resolve the underlying issues. Game Freak is currently analyzing community feedback to specifically target these weaknesses.

This approach reflects a familiar pattern in the current console generation. Developers release complex action titles under time pressure and then deliver the necessary optimization work via monthly patches. This is particularly problematic on the PlayStation 5, as players expect stable frame rates and clean input response times from a fixed hardware base. The competition isn't standing still.

More Read

Beast of Reincarnation
Beast of Reincarnation: Patch 1.0.7 delivers standard performance for cut scenes
Beast of Reincarnation
Beast of Reincarnation: Developers announce first performance and UI update
Beast Of Reincarnation Review Art
REVIEW: Beast of Reincarnation – The Pokémon creators venture into the Souls-Lite experiment

In its current state, "Beast of Reincarnation" is a risky purchase. Anyone expecting a smooth, bug-free action experience should wait for the upcoming patches. The foundation is there, but it lacks polish. Those in no hurry should wait until after the announced updates are released.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

Mafia: The Omerta Collection brings a 60-FPS upgrade to consoles

Mafia: The Omerta Collection brings all four parts to PS5, Xbox Series…

14 comments

GTA 6: Netflix page hints at three-part video series

The GTA 6 gameplay footage on Netflix on August 27th may appear in…

No comments

Uncharted remake is unnecessary: ​​Ex-Naughty Dog designer calls for a real prequel.

Former Naughty Dog designer Benson Russell rejects an Uncharted remake. The PS3 title is modern…

1 comment

You Might Also Like