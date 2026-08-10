Beast of Reincarnation: Patch 1.0.7 delivers standard performance for cut scenes

The first update for "Beast of Reincarnation" is here and immediately removes the 24fps limit in cutscenes. Developer Fictions is implementing the announced emergency adjustment and simultaneously tweaking the camera, UI, and balancing on PC and consoles.

Cutscenes finally run smoothly and the story flow is less convoluted.

With patch 1.0.7, the game defaults to performance mode for video sequences. Players who were previously disrupted by the hard-coded 24 fps cinematic limit will now enjoy consistently smooth frame rates – provided the option is manually enabled in the graphics settings. Existing save games will not automatically overwrite the old default setting.

In parallel, the patch corrects serious design flaws in the gameplay. Relationship-building conversations are now limited to once per in-game day. Previously, these dialogues could be spammed in succession, completely disrupting the narrative flow.

Adjustments to the combat system and PC options

The camera overhaul affects both in-game and out-of-game action. The goal is more stable camera angles in confined spaces, although Fictions has already announced further fine-tuning. The combat system has been noticeably adjusted through a change to the parry window for protagonist Emma: those who take damage now have a different window of opportunity to counter. Additionally, boss fights across all difficulty levels, as well as regular enemy groups on "Normal," have been rebalanced.

On PC, the patch fixes annoying memory errors with image scaling and V-Sync that reset after every system restart. Keyboard and controller players can now freely remap the interaction button. This also resolves a significant progression blocker on the Walker vehicle.

The highlights of the update:

Cutscenes run in performance mode by default, instead of being limited to 24fps.

Bonding conversations are limited to once per in-game day to stabilize the story pacing.

The interaction button can be freely assigned, which solves the game progress blocker for Kagura on the Walker.

Adjustments to Emma's parry window for damage taken, as well as rebalancing of bosses and standard enemies.

Fixing faulty PC settings related to V-Sync, button icons, and reset upscaling profiles.

Preview of Nvidia DLSS 4 and AMD FSR4

The release state of the game on August 4, 2026, continues to cast a shadow over the technology. A first patch released less than a week later clearly demonstrates how unfinished the setup was on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The fact that basic options like functioning upscaling profiles are only now being added is disappointing. On the plus side, the developers have already promised the integration of DLSS 4/4.5 and FSR4 in future updates.

Patch 1.0.7 fixes the most glaring launch issues, but doesn't yet transform "Beast of Reincarnation" into a technical masterpiece. The switch to performance-oriented cutscenes brings much-needed calm to the visuals, and the fixed PC menus are a welcome relief.

Those who have hesitated so far will now receive a significantly more stable version – however, the title will only reach its full potential with the announced upscaling updates. Further impressions of the game are available here. our current review.