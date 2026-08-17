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Beast of Reincarnation: Patch 1.0.8 brings requested camera options and improved executions.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Patch 1.0.8 for Beast of Reincarnation is here. Game Freak delivers new camera options, stops enemy hits during executions, and expands DLSS.

Beast of Reincarnation

Game Freak and Fictions have released the second patch for "Beast of Reincarnation". In addition to new camera distances and subtitle sizes, execution animations now stop enemy hits.

Game Freak is delivering updates at an astonishingly high rate. Patch 1.0.8 is live and addresses precisely the issues that have been hotly debated since the game's release earlier this month. The Game Director apologized already prepared for potential disadvantages and problems.

What's changing with the camera and the fights?

The biggest annoyance after the game's launch was the hit feedback during animations. Players performing executions or assassinations regularly took damage afterward through no fault of their own because Emma didn't exit the animation quickly enough. Patch 1.0.8 finally puts a stop to this: nearby enemies will now cancel their attacks as soon as an execution or assassination animation starts.

Additionally, the camera can now be set to close, medium, or far view in the menu. The standard perspective was often a real pain, especially in confined spaces. Other changes include adjustable subtitle sizes, clearer objective markers in the first third of the game, and shorter running distances in the Pilgrim's Zone.

DLSS, FSR and what else is missing

The developers are also continuing to refine the game's technical aspects. Native upscaling options for DLSS and FSR have been expanded to improve gameplay smoothness. However, the promised frame rate increase is still pending and is expected in a future update. The same applies to the long-awaited ultrawide support and the ability to skip cutscenes.

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Game Freak is serious about post-launch support. The adjustments to the camera and executions show that the developers are paying close attention to player feedback. Anyone who paused due to the sluggish animations can now jump back in without hesitation.

Which improvement was most urgently needed for you – were the new camera settings sufficient or are you absolutely waiting for the frame generation?

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Bruno Horvat
17. August 2026 14: 00

Widescreen support would be nice...

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