Beast of Reincarnation: Patch v1.0.9 brings ultrawide support and smoother combat pacing

The third patch (v1.0.9 / v1.007.000) for "Beast of Reincarnation" now delivers native support for ultrawide monitors as well as the implementation of frame generation via DLSS and FSR. From the developer's perspective, this update primarily closes technical gaps in the PC version and noticeably affects the pacing of combat.

The Xbox PC and Microsoft Store versions have suffered since then. previous patch with upscaling options disabled. This bug has been fixed. Along with the new frame generation options from Nvidia and AMD, PC gamers now have the tools they need to achieve high frame rates on 21:9 or 32:9 monitors.

Additionally, the patch corrects specific PC errors in the menus, such as a soft lock when using the mouse, keyboard and controller input combination in the New Game Plus screen.

Combat mechanics and quality of life

In the combat area, the update makes some important adjustments. Emma's healing animation has been shortened, while healing items can now be used immediately after taking hits without any delay. The "Helmet Shard" skill is now unlocked by default and no longer needs to be acquired through the skill tree.

Further adjustments concern game balance and feedback:

Shield opponents: Shots to the back now penetrate the protection of shield bearers.

Shots to the back now penetrate the protection of shield bearers. Counterattacks & Finishers: The time window for counterattacks has been adjusted. Haptic feedback (DualSense vibration) will now accompany executions and assassinations.

The time window for counterattacks has been adjusted. Haptic feedback (DualSense vibration) will now accompany executions and assassinations. Boss battle design: The boss fight in the "Great Wall Terraces" has been converted into an event fight. Additionally, visual effects for Bloom Arts commands and status changes have been optimized to prevent frame rate drops.

The boss fight in the "Great Wall Terraces" has been converted into an event fight. Additionally, visual effects for Bloom Arts commands and status changes have been optimized to prevent frame rate drops. Economy: Charms can now be sold at the retailer. The shop menus offer keyboard icons for maximum quantity view.

One technical annoyance remains for now: The option to skip cutscenes has been extended to further interludes – including parts of the final battle – but is still not available across the entire game.

Patch v1.0.9 delivers the performance features that should have been available on PC at launch. The combination of frame generation and ultrawide support, in particular, enhances the visual experience on compatible systems.

The adjustments to the healing and counter-attack systems make the battles more direct and dynamic. Those who paused Beast of Reincarnation on PC due to technical issues will now find a significantly more polished version – although the developers still need to improve the cutscene skips and invisible wall collisions in the next update.