BeastLink: Early Access launch provides new insights into the 32-player physics

Grove Street Games will release the multiplayer kaiju action game BeastLink on Steam Early Access on August 18, 2026. Console versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will follow with the final 1.0 release.

The gameplay is based on a three-tiered asymmetry of infantry, land and air vehicles, and controllable giant creatures. Players begin as foot soldiers or pilot vehicles such as tanks or helicopters to collect serum resources in combat.

Only with sufficient serum does the so-called Link activate, allowing the user to transform into one of several Kaiju. These Titans possess unique melee or ranged combat abilities and can drastically alter the balance of power on the battlefield. The strength of the transformation increases with the duration of the Link, but this also increases the risk of losing control.

The promise of “SuperDestruction” technology

The development studio uses a proprietary engine called "SuperDestruction" to destroy the recreated city areas. According to the developers, the entire architecture reacts. physics-based The effects of hits cause buildings to collapse, revealing new passages and destroying cover. Hundreds of thousands of destruction elements are to be processed simultaneously on each map.

That sounds ambitious on paper. In practice, however, this server-side synchronization of geometry changes with 32 simultaneous players presents a massive hurdle. The netcode has to work precisely here. Any delay leads to desynchronization.

Unlike established large-scale shooters, BeastLink does not use predefined destruction scripts in multiplayer. The collapses are calculated dynamically in real time. This primarily puts a strain on the CPU cores and the bandwidth of the game servers.

Grove Street Games has faced criticism in the past for technical issues with commissioned work such as the "GTA Definitive Edition." Therefore, the transition to their own IP with a complex physics engine represents a significant development risk. The focused PC release allows the team to optimize frame rates and server tick rates under realistic conditions before the console launch.

"BeastLink" offers an interesting gameplay concept combining turn-based progression and network physics. Whether the game can live up to its promises depends not on the monster design, but on the netcode's performance on August 18th. PC gamers should wait for the Early Access launch and review initial benchmarks and server analyses before investing.