BeastLink: Grove Street Games is planning the physics revolution

Grove Street Games is escaping the porting corner and delivering a pure technical experiment in live operation with "BeastLink".

After the hotly debated GTA Trilogy, the studio wants to prove its true technical capabilities. The goal is a multiplayer title that takes the theme of destruction to a new level. No story, no deep dive into the lore. It's all about the physics.

The SuperDestruction system put to the test

At its core, it all revolves around the so-called "SuperDestruction" systemHundreds of thousands of objects per map are to be physically simulated simultaneously. If a building collapses, it collapses in exactly the same way for all players. Server-side real-time synchronization is the key here. On paper, this sounds gigantic. In practice, it's a network nightmare. The data load must be kept low to avoid desyncs.

Therefore, the studio makes tough compromises. Only large-scale, structural destruction is synchronized for everyone. Smaller pieces of debris fall to the ground with realistic physics, but they don't necessarily inflict damage. The interplay of client, server, and gameplay relevance constantly determines which physics are important for the match and which can be ignored. Grove Street Games filters reality. Technically clever. A gameplay experience that takes some getting used to.

Kaiju as a means to an end

The setting with giant monsters is essentially just a pretext for gameplay. 24 to 32 players are supposed to clash on the large, completely destructible maps. This isn't a classic multiplayer match, but rather a GPU-based simulation environment being tested under live conditions. The system is likely intended to be used for other, larger projects in the long run. "BeastLink" is the tech demo for which we are serving as testers.

For the studio, everything is at stake in this balancing act. They want to shed their reputation as a mere contract manufacturer. An in-house IP project is meant to bring about a creative and technological shift. Whether this succeeds won't depend on the coolest monster animation. It hinges on the stability of the network architecture. If the servers buckle under the first blast, that's it.

The ambition is impressive, but skepticism remains immense. Grove Street Games is venturing onto extremely thin ice. If the destruction synchronization works flawlessly in live operation, we can expect a true physics-based feast. If the system remains unstable, we'll end up with nothing more than a pretty but unplayable tech demo on our shelves.

Do you believe that a multiplayer game can be motivating in the long run solely through extremely detailed destruction physics if story and deep gameplay are neglected?