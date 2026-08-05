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Beat 'em up instead of survival fiddling: The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival will be released in September.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival releases on September 18th for PC and consoles. Here's all the info on pricing, pre-ordering, and the free demo on Steam!

The Walking Dead Streets Of Survival

TRAILMARK Games is releasing a single-player beat 'em up set in the Walking Dead universe on PC and consoles on September 18th. A free demo on Steam lets you try out the zombie brawling in "The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival" right now.

Slashing instead of sneaking

TRAILMARK Games has dispensed with tedious crafting in "The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival" and gone all in on classic beat-'em-up action. You hack and slash your way through hordes of walkers alone and encounter familiar villains like Negan and Simon. Perfect.

The gameplay combines melee combos and area-of-effect attacks, complemented by skill trees for each character. Even boss battles against special undead like Winslow are included. Those who simply want to blast away without any stress can activate Easy Mode. For those still undecided, a demo is available now on Steam. Trying it out is free.

Pricing and pre-order bonus

The standard edition launches for just under €20. For ten euros more, you get the deluxe edition, which includes a Rick skin, weapon skins, and an endless survival mode. Pre-orders also receive seven golden weapon skins as a bonus. Fair price.

A brawler set in a Walking Dead scenario for €20 sounds like a fun dose of after-work action. The free demo shows the developers' confidence. Anyone who likes beat 'em ups should check it out.

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The Walking Dead Streets Of Survival
The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival announced

Will you be trying out the Steam demo, or is The Walking Dead license completely overused for you now?

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