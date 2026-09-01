Bellwright: Trailer shows rideable horses in action

Donkey Crew and Snail Games USA have released new gameplay footage for "Bellwright," showcasing the rideable horses in action for the first time. The long-awaited riding mechanic is set to fundamentally change movement within the medieval game world.

The scenes shown focus entirely on movement in the saddle. Players ride through the expansive game world, traverse long stretches of wilderness, and flexibly switch between different settlements.

Faster routes through the kingdom

Anyone who “Bellwright” (our reviewAnyone who has played the game before knows the problem of extremely long treks on foot. The map is huge, and exploration takes a considerable amount of time. This is precisely where the developers have focused their efforts. The horse not only serves as a means of fast travel between bases but also gets players to the front lines of the next battle more quickly.

Building and survival elements intertwine. A mount significantly reduces downtime. Stamina management and pathfinding on horseback already appear well integrated into the gameplay in the trailer.

The inclusion of mounts addresses the biggest criticism of the previous game world structure: the tedious backtracking on foot. If riding runs smoothly and the horses don't become lame targets in combat, this will be the most significant quality-of-life improvement since the Early Access launch.

Do you prefer to forgo fully packed inventory bags on excursions if the mount offers real added value in terms of stamina consumption?