Is Bend Studio facing closure? Insiders discuss the studio's potential shutdown

The grace period for developers like Bend Studio is over. Their track record is questionable. Spending years in concept limbo without generating revenue lands you on the chopping block. Sony has no patience for dead weight. After several internal course corrections, the Oregon-based studio is finally pivoting to a new IP. Closure is still a real threat. Adapt or die.

The latest Insider Gaming Podcast highlights the critical state of Bend Studio. They haven't shipped a title since Days Gone launched in 2019. Fans keep begging for a Syphon Filter revival, but the reality is bleak. Internal pressure is peaking. If the current project misses its mark, Sony pulls the plug. Failure is not an option.

Days Gone and then nothing more

The studio is hemorrhaging momentum after the rejection of “Days Gone 2.” A live service project was scrapped months ago. Current development on a new open-world IP featuring systemic elements has reached a critical stage. Sony has tightened its oversight on economic viability. With 130 employees, the studio has generated massive fixed costs for over five years without significant revenue. The burn rate is unsustainable.

In short: Anyone who spends five years just cashing paychecks and writing concepts destined for the shredder shouldn't even bother packing their bags for the trip to Tokyo.

Even insiders like Tom Henderson are now openly questioning whether Bend Studio will ever release another game. The question is no longer whispered, but serves as a starting point for the harsh reality:

“Do we think Bend will release a game soon or will Sony shut him down?”

The big spring cleaning of the balance sheets

In retrospect, my assessment from February 20 was spot on. Bluepoint Games was just the first domino. Sony is enforcing hard corrective measures as the fiscal year ends. The strategy has shifted. Creative experimentation is out. Ruthless profit maximization is in. Bend Studio is facing intense internal pressure. The era of prestige risks is over.

In the eyes of upper management, nice ideas and nostalgic connections to brands like Syphon Filter are worthless if the company doesn't break even at the end of the quarter. The "creative bubble" in which studios like Bend or Media Molecule were allowed to tinker for years has burst. In an environment where numbers count more than a love for the player experience, sentimental banter is traded for hard balance sheets.

Syphon filter as a last resort?

The Insider podcast expresses a palpable longing for Gabe Logan. The void left by Splinter Cell is immense, and the Easter eggs in "Days Gone" already hinted at a possible connection between the universes. But hope isn't a viable business strategy—just like rain in the desert. The fact that Bend Studio is now being touted as the potential savior of the stealth genre feels like a desperate attempt to feign relevance.

The fact is, Sony has already killed one of Bend's live service projects. The studio has proven it struggles to adapt to modern trends without outside help. The grace period is over. If the team in Oregon doesn't soon demonstrate that it's capable of more than just vaguely referencing the nineties, it will be shut down.

The bet against time

You don't need insider knowledge to understand the situation. You just need to be realistic. Everything indicates that Bend Studio is operating at the limit of its Japanese parent company's patience. A studio of this size incurs significant fixed costs over many years.

Every day without a concrete announcement, gameplay footage, and a firm release window increases the pressure. The next pitch in Japan isn't just a presentation; it will be the final verdict. If the concept isn't completely convincing, the studio will be shut down. In today's gaming industry, mistakes aren't corrected anymore; they're removed. Bend Studio is currently nothing more than a cost center awaiting its final elimination.

You'll see: Either the new project will be paramount on the day of its unveiling and justify every penny spent, or Bend will end up only picking up the pieces of his own making.