Bethesda bugs: 95 percent of launch errors are known internally beforehand.

According to former Senior Artist Dennis Mejillones, Bethesda developers identify almost all technical flaws that players later criticize even before release, but leave them in the game due to prioritization decisions. Todd Howard's company philosophy subordinates bug fixing to feature completion and the release schedule.

The instability of titles like "Skyrim" or ", often referred to as "Bethesda-Jank".Fallout 4“This is not a result of ignorance. According to Mejillones, approximately 95% of player-reported bugs are flagged internally during development. The developers use the same builds as end users and readily accept the technical shortcomings and gameplay weaknesses. The fact that these bugs are still present at launch is due to a deliberate allocation of resources.”

Internally, management uses the mantra "We can do anything, but we can't do everything."to focus on content implementation rather than polishing. In practice, this means that when faced with a choice between a complex game system and eliminating glitches, Bethesda traditionally prioritizes scope.

Exhaustion as a factor in quality assurance

A major reason for the state of games at release is the human element. Mejillones states that after years of working on massive open-world projects, the teams are simply exhausted.

Time pressure: Once the release date is set, perfection becomes less important.

Once the release date is set, perfection becomes less important. Complexity: The engine structure and the size of the worlds make bug fixing difficult without new side effects.

The engine structure and the size of the worlds make bug fixing difficult without new side effects. Rescue through support: The studio is relying on the period after launch. One example is... Fallout 76, which, despite a disastrous start, has been stabilized through years of patches.

Compared to other AAA studios that postpone releases for "polishing," Bethesda accepts technical instability as part of its brand identity. While competitors like Rockstar Games or Sony's first-party studios often strive for a higher baseline of technical polish, Bethesda prioritizes systemic freedom.

The consequence is a permanent dependence on the modding community, which, for example, has been maintaining "unofficial patches" for Skyrim for over a decade to fix bugs that the studio itself never addressed.

For buyers, this confirmation from the developers means that Bethesda games are intentionally technically unfinished at launch. Anyone looking for a smooth experience without game-breaking bugs or visual glitches will inevitably have to wait months for patches or rely on the community fixes for the PC version.

Hopes are slim that Bethesda will fundamentally reform its quality assurance, as the "content before stability" strategy is deeply ingrained in the company culture. This raises the question of whether it wouldn't be better to pay only half the launch price for a Bethesda game and the rest in installments.