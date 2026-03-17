Bethesda confirms DLSS 5 for Starfield, Fallout 5 and upcoming RPG projects

Bethesda Game Studios has confirmed the implementation of Nvidia's newly unveiled DLSS 5 technology for "Starfield," "Fallout 5," and future projects. According to the publisher, the AI-powered rendering solution is intended to deliver photorealistic results and push the boundaries of conventional real-time calculations. However, this move has not been without its critics.

Nvidia positions DLSS-5 as the most significant technological leap since the introduction of real-time ray tracing in 2018. While the current version DLSS 4.5 already generates a large proportion of the pixels in a scene using AI, DLSS 5 makes greater use of generative models to achieve photorealism.

Bethesda CEO Todd Howard stated that the technology is already planned for "Starfield." Further titles such as "Fallout 5" and "The Elder Scrolls VI" are considered likely. The goal is to render artistic details without the usual limitations of hardware performance.

Relevance to The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5

The collaboration between Nvidia and Bethesda provides a clear technical direction for the studio's upcoming major projects. Since titles like "The Elder Scrolls 6" and "Fallout 5" are known for their long development cycles, the integration of DLSS 5 forms the basis for the visual design of these open-world games.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang describes the new iteration as a "GPT moment for graphics," highlighting the radical shift away from classic raster rendering towards AI-based image composition.

Critical voices regarding the optics

Despite the technological advancements, the initial results of the technology have not been met with universal approval in the community. Reports indicate that the photorealistic visuals generated by generative AI are, in some cases, problematic. appear unnatural can. For Bethesda, however, the technology offers the possibility of mitigating the traditionally high hardware requirements of their engine through AI upsampling and frame generation. How this will affect the console counterparts – for example, by using... PSSR 2 on PlayStation The effects of this remain to be seen.

The confirmation of DLSS 5 for Bethesda titles is met with both excitement and skepticism. Native resolution continues to lose importance. For PC gamers with compatible Nvidia hardware, this potentially means higher frame rates at maximum detail, while the visual consistency achieved through generative AI still needs to prove in the final build of "Starfield" that it doesn't look artificial.