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Bethesda on the status of The Elder Scrolls 6, Oblivion Remaster & Obsidian

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Bethesda comments on Oblivion Remaster on Switch 2, timelines for The Elder Scrolls 6 and the status of the Obsidian Fallout project.

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Bethesda has responded to a confidential list of questions from YouTuber MrMattyPlays and addressed ongoing projects. The studio denies delays to major projects, while stating that technical improvements to existing titles will only be implemented with delayed ports.

The development team behind "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered" is currently focusing its resources on the release date of the Nintendo Switch 2 version on August 11, 2026. In response to the inquiry, Bethesda indicated that technical revisions and performance adjustments to this handheld version will subsequently be ported to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The original remaster was released in 2025 with significant technical flaws and frame rate issues on PC and consoles. Buyers of the full-price version waited in vain for over a year for crucial patches. Only the financial incentive of a new platform finally spurred the necessary development of the codebase. A familiar pattern.

The Elder Scrolls 6: Bethesda's timeline ignores staff reductions

According to Bethesda, the internal deadlines for "The Elder Scrolls 6" remain unchanged despite the waves of layoffs in recent months. Former and current employees have told media representatives about noticeable gaps in key positions and warned of excessive overtime.

Bethesda contradicts The studio has officially confirmed this impression and is sticking to its planned release between 2028 and 2029. However, it has still not provided any concrete image evidence or content details. Management is remaining silent.

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Regarding the technical basis of the announced Fallout project by Obsidian Entertainment Bethesda declined to comment. Inquiries regarding the use of their in-house Creation Engine 3 or a third-party engine went unanswered.

The publisher also confirmed that ongoing support for "Fallout 76" will remain unaffected and that a major content expansion is planned for 2027. The online game is currently experiencing a largely content-poor year.

Bethesda's statements primarily serve damage control after persistent criticism of personnel decisions and inadequate product support. Those hoping for stable versions of Oblivion Remastered will have to wait until late summer. Reliable information regarding "The Elder Scrolls 6" or the future of Fallout remains scarce. Trust cannot be bought back with mere declarations of intent.

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