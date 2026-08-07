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Beyond Good and Evil 2: Ubisoft plans re-announcement under a new name

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Beyond Good and Evil 2 is rumored to be re-announced under a new name at the end of 2026. Here's an overview of all the leaks regarding the engine, TGA 2026, and the Switch 2.

Beyond Good Evil 2 Art

Ubisoft is planning a re-release of "Beyond Good and Evil 2" under a completely new title and will present the project again at the end of 2026. According to insider ratings, the long-developing epic has been massively rebuilt and may also be released for the Nintendo Switch 2.

What the leak really reveals

After countless shutdowns and studio closures at Ubisoft, the mammoth project has survived. Well-known insiders like Nash Weedle discuss it in the podcast. Attack The BacklogUbisoft is completely renaming the title. After all these years of restructuring and concept changes, this is the only logical step. The old "Beyond Good and Evil 2" no longer exists.

A re-reveal is considered likely for the end of the year – more precisely at The Game Awards 2026.

Exciting news for Nintendo fans: The game uses Ubisoft's extremely scalable Voyager engine. This practically begs for a Switch 2 port. While this hasn't been confirmed yet, the technical foundation is in place.

Why this is important for us players

We're talking about a project that has been consuming resources for almost two decades. We've seen ambrosia planets, space pirates, and impressive CGI trailers – and then years of radio silence.

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If Ubisoft is going to show the game under a new name, they need to deliver solid gameplay. No more talk, no more rendered trailers. The name is secondary. Gameplay is what matters.

Skepticism outweighs anticipation. A new name won't simply erase the turbulent development hell. As long as we don't see genuine, coherent gameplay, the project remains a significant risk.

Do you believe that a name change and a fresh start can still save the project, or is it too late for you?

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