Bigby returns: Release date for "The Wolf Among Us Remastered" has been set.

Telltale is bringing the episodic classic from 2013, "The Wolf Among Us Remastered," back to modern platforms in a thoroughly revamped version. The remake will be released on October 29, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch – just in time for Halloween.

A new gameplay trailer released during Gamescom week has let the cat out of the bag. In addition to revised graphics, improved performance, and modernized UI elements, Telltale is delivering noticeable upgrades.

The biggest hype factor for style enthusiasts: a completely new Noir mode that presents Sheriff Bigby Wolf's adventures in stark black and white. This is complemented by over an hour of bonus material: deleted scenes, interviews, and behind-the-scenes glimpses directly in the game. That's a lot for fans.

Why this is important for us gamers

"The Wolf Among Us" is still considered one of the strongest stories Telltale has ever told. The blend of the dark Fables comic book source material, tough choices, and the smoky detective atmosphere is unparalleled.

Many of us played the original over ten years ago. A technical update certainly wouldn't hurt. The re-release is therefore a strategic move. Those who aren't yet familiar with the story surrounding the murders in Fabletown now have the perfect opportunity to catch up. Those who are already familiar with it will have the chance to refresh their memory.

No unnecessary cash grab, but a rock-solid overhaul with real added value for fans and newcomers alike. The Noir mode is a perfect fit. The bonus content is the necessary extra.

Is there any reason to avoid the remaster? Hardly. Unless you... exclusively awaiting part 2.

Will you be roaming Fabletown as Bigby once again for the new Noir mode, or are you stubbornly waiting for the completely new sequel?