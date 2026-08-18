BioShock meets Biosphere horror: Twisted Tower conquers the PC

BioShock set in a dilapidated 1950s amusement park: "Twisted Tower" is now available on Steam. This dark action-adventure FPS from Thomas Brush and 3D Realms sends us through an abandoned tower attraction filled with twisted mascots.

The hype is real, but console gamers are out of luck for now.

What's behind the retro shocker?

Developer Thomas Brush and his team spent five years working on the project. Five years that are evident in every aspect of the game.

You fight your way through five floors of an abandoned resort park – from the creepy water park to the clown casino and the space station. The goal: To save one's first love and, incidentally, survive the madness of the tower.

The arsenal of weapons is completely in the toy category. Mole hammers, chewing gum mashing guns and fart shotguns meet crisp, surprisingly bloody gunplay.

Early international reviews are already praising the title. DualShockers lauds the game's enormous replayability thanks to its branching paths, the coherent narrative, and its extremely polished state with virtually no bugs. A true recipe for success for BioShock fans.

What about a console launch?

There's currently no sign of the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. The developer has clarified that a console release is not planned for the time being. The focus has been 100% on the PC version. For now.

Anyone familiar with 3D Realms as a publisher knows that if sales on Steam are good, a later port is by no means out of the question. That takes time.

"Twisted Tower" is perfect for anyone who misses the immersive world-building of BioShock and is in the mood for some wacky retro horror. At €14,99, the price is an absolute no-brainer on Steam for what it offers. Console players will simply have to wait.

Breathe life into your PC or wait and see. The quality is good.