Black Flag, God of War & Wolverine: Are we about to experience the most epic gaming week of the year?

The rumor mill is churning: With April 16th as a potential date for a PlayStation State of Play and massive leaks about "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced", "Metro 4" and a new "God of War" project, we are heading towards an earthquake that could wake the entire industry from its current deep sleep.

April 16, 2026, could finally go down in history as the day Sony and Ubisoft & Co. simultaneously melt the internet. What began as a vague speculation has, thanks to insiders like NateTheHate and Tom Henderson, developed into a full-blown hype train.

The basis of the current excitement is the remake of "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag". According to recent reports from Insider Gaming, the announcement is planned for April 16th. Under the title "ResyncedThe game is slated for release in summer 2026. Ubisoft's decision to release a remake is a tactically astute move: the maritime gameplay from 2013 remains unsurpassed, and fans are eager for a modern technical implementation.

The Kratos bombshell: A new God of War in April?

The real shocker came over the weekend from Tom Henderson himself: In the latest episode of the Insider Gaming podcast, he revealed that the next major "God of War" main installment is set to be announced "very soon, in April." This strengthens the indications that Sony is preparing the rumored game. State of Play on April 16th has a real heavyweight up his sleeve.

This project is neither the already announced Trilogy remake nor another Kratos sequel. Instead, everything indicates that we will finally see the new game from Cory Barlog, which Sony Santa Monica has been working on for years.

A month ago, reliable insider NateTheHate opened the floodgates: According to his information, the next title will not revolve around Kratos or Atreus, but about Faye, the deceased wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus. The game is reportedly aiming for a release in the first half of 2027, with an official reveal planned for this year.

Wolverine & Metro 4: The Third-Party Storm

And that's not all. If a State of Play event really does take place on April 16th, the list of "guests" is quite prominent:

Marvel's Wolverine: Insomniac hat für das Frühjahr neue Infos versprochen. Ein Gameplay-Deep-Dive mit zum finalen Release-Datum ist überfällig.

Insomniac hat für das Frühjahr neue Infos versprochen. Ein Gameplay-Deep-Dive mit zum finalen Release-Datum ist überfällig. Metro 4: A massive 120GB leak has just revealed a discontinued project in the series, but at the same time posts Sources indicate that the true sequel to Exodus will be revealed this week.

Is this all too good to be true? The amount of correlating data from independent insiders is exceptionally high for this period. We're no longer talking about "maybes," but about concrete marketing slots that have been booked. If only half of these titles get a trailer this week, the hype counter will go off the charts.

Which announcement would blow your mind more: the return of Edward Kenway, the first look at the new Metro, or Cory Barlog's next scheme?