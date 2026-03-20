Blue light increase in Averno City: Why "The Precinct" is now more than a cop sim

The neon-noir spectacle "The Precinct" is massively expanding its roster. From now on, on PC – and from March 24th on consoles – you can not only hunt criminals, but also clean up the city's dark underbelly as a paramedic and coroner.

Until now, the gameplay of “The Precinct"Clearly focused on classic 80s police work: chases, shootouts, and handing out tickets. With the latest free update, Fallen Tree Games breaks with this structure. The integration of ambulance and coroner services adds a layer to the sandbox experience that is otherwise more commonly found in complex role-playing mods like GTA RP."

As soon as you climb into an ambulance, your job profile changes. You respond to medical emergencies throughout the city and treat injured civilians. For those who prefer something even grimmer, there's the hearse. This role is closely tied to the new locations – the hospital and the morgue on West Island. The ability to change your outfit directly at the vehicle is an important quality-of-life feature that maintains the flow of the game without the need for a tedious trip back to headquarters.

AI improvements and long-term motivation

Behind the new professions lie mechanical adjustments designed to combat the often-criticized "idle feeling" in the open world. The introduction of collectibles (stashes), unlocked only at Police Rank 7, finally gives players a concrete goal for their grinding.

Particularly exciting for the action dynamics are the improved police AI. In previous versions, it was often frustrating when suspects simply "disappeared" in confusing terrain. Now, the AI ​​officers actively pull suspects from their hiding places. This significantly enhances the tactical feel in the urban canyons. Combined with the new music tracks for the ambulance service, the atmosphere becomes noticeably more intense – the game moves away from being a pure arcade shooter and towards a vibrant city simulation.

A step in the right direction?

Adding emergency services to the gameplay is a clever move. "The Precinct" thrives on its dense 80s atmosphere, and nothing screams "neon noir" more than flashing blue lights outside a hospital at night.

For fans of top-down action, this update is a real boon. It delivers exactly the content needed to make the game world feel more alive without diluting the core mechanics. The AI ​​fixes, in particular, demonstrate that the developers are listening to community feedback. Anyone who put the game aside after its release now has a compelling reason to return to West Island for the service.