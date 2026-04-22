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Bloober Team: Major offensive in the second quarter of 2026 with a new horror IP

Bloober Team is planning major reveals for Q2 2026. The focus will be on a new Resident Evil-inspired horror IP and updates on Silent Hill and Project H.

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Lukas Neumann
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Polish studio Bloober Team is planning extensive reveals for the second quarter of 2026, including a new franchise heavily inspired by Resident Evil in terms of gameplay. Following a record-breaking financial year in 2025, the studio is shifting into maximum expansion mode and is currently working on a total of seven projects simultaneously.

The success of the “Silent Hill 2 Remake” and of “Cronos: The New Dawn“ has catapulted Bloober Team into a new league, which is now to be consolidated with a massive wave of content in the summer of 2026.

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Away from the “Walking Sim”

For a long time, Bloober Team was known for only producing atmospheric "walking simulators" like Layers of Fear. The announcement of a Resident Evil-inspired project marks a definitive break with this past. For gamers, this means:

  • More active gameplay: Focus on resource management and combat mechanics instead of simply running away.
  • Third-person perspective: The move away from the first-person view seems to be based on experiences with Silent Hill placed.
  • Focus on action-horror: A greater emphasis on confrontations compared to purely psychological horror.

The annual report of Strefa Inwestorów disclosed A workload that is ambitious even for industry giants. Besides the aforementioned RE-inspired project, they are reportedly working on remakes of Silent Hill 1 and a potential Silent Hill 3, a Switch-exclusive project called M, as well as the studio's biggest project to date, Project H.

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What we can expect in Q2 2026

Since the Resident Evil-style game is rumored to be planned for release by the end of 2026, a detailed gameplay presentation during the upcoming summer showcases is considered almost certain. Concrete details are also expected regarding Project H and the future of the Cronos brand. Furthermore, the partnership with Netflix for an as-yet-unannounced series suggests that Bloober intends to establish its brands beyond the medium of video games.

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The transformation from niche developer to horror heavyweight is well underway. The Resident Evil project could be the next logical step to attract fans of classic survival horror action. However, it remains to be seen whether Bloober Team has the personnel resources to handle seven projects simultaneously at AAA level without reverting to old, shallow mechanics.

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Do you think Bloober Team can master the focus on action and combat as well as the psychological atmosphere, or are they overextending themselves with seven projects at once?

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