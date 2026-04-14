Bloober Team is relying on a multi-project structure with seven horror titles.

Polish studio Bloober Team is restructuring its management in order to simultaneously produce two major in-house productions and five co-productions, without resorting to risky mass growth.

Bloober Team is currently developing seven horror projects simultaneously, focusing on two internal first-party titles to minimize the financial risks associated with individual releases. With the appointment of Thaine Lyman (Studio Head), Katya Baukova (Business Development), and Michał Gembicki (Publishing), the studio is bringing on board veterans from Activision, CD Projekt, and Techland to complete its transformation from a niche developer to a stable genre heavyweight.

Risk management instead of hype

Following the success of the "Silent Hill 2 Remake," Bloober Team is abandoning its sequential development model. According to CEO Piotr Babieno, working on at least two major projects is a necessary safeguard in the volatile games market. However, he rules out more than two large in-house productions to ensure quality control and creative oversight.

Internal projects: Two teams are working on single-player horror experiences with a focus on "premium execution" – including a title for Nintendo platforms and a project from the creators of Cronos: New Dawn.

Two teams are working on single-player horror experiences with a focus on "premium execution" – including a title for Nintendo platforms and a project from the creators of Cronos: New Dawn. Co-productions: Five more titles are in development under the Broken Mirror Games label, including the already confirmed one. Layers of Fear 3.

While the gaming industry has been marked by massive waves of layoffs since 2023, Bloober Team is explicitly positioning itself against reckless expansion. With almost 270 employees, the studio prioritizes personnel stability and financial discipline. Babieno emphasizes this to Games IndustryThe company stated that it did not want to solve problems resulting from excessively rapid growth through layoffs. This focus on seniority and long-term collaboration is intended to safeguard the creative identity of the Polish location.

From "Walking Sim" to Action-Horror

The addition of Lyman (Wargaming/Activision) and Gembicki to the team suggests that Bloober Team intends to significantly expand its publishing capabilities. Technically and in terms of gameplay mechanics, this phase marks a definitive break with the pure "walking simulators" of their early days (Layers of Fear, 2016). The new direction aims for complex gameplay systems, as already hinted at in the "Silent Hill 2 Remake."