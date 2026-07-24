Bloodborne Remaster: Even the former PlayStation boss doesn't understand the absence

Former Head of Indies Shuhei Yoshida has publicly expressed his surprise at the lack of a PS5 or PC version of "Bloodborne." The title remains stuck on the PlayStation 4 eleven years after its release.

Sony is continuously releasing remasters of PS4 classics for the PlayStation 5 and PC. "Bloodborne" is missing from this catalog. At CEDEC 2026, Shuhei Yoshida succinctly addressed this omission: even he is constantly asked about the reasons, but simply doesn't know them.

While the PS5 can run the PS4 title via backward compatibility, the frame rate remains rigidly capped at 30 frames per second without unofficial patches. This has angered fans for years.

"This title has a huge fan base worldwide. However, there's no PS5 version yet, is there? People point out that PlayStation's first-party teams are constantly releasing remasters – so why haven't they released this game yet? Or why hasn't there been a PC version? I get asked this all the time myself: 'Why hasn't it been released yet?', but well... that remains a mystery." said Yoshida-san.

Does the decision not lie with Sony at all?

Behind the scenes, it appears that Sony isn't blocking the project, but rather the developer FromSoftware itself. Bluepoint Games submitted a concept for a full-fledged remake to Sony back in 2025. The rejection came promptly. Hidetaka Miyazaki ties brand decisions of this magnitude closely to his personal timeline.

Miyazaki is currently working on "The Duskbloods" for Nintendo Switch 2, FromSoftware's longest-running project. His resources are stretched thin. As long as the studio head doesn't free up any, nothing will happen in Yharnam. While Yoshida is deliberately keeping the future of the franchise open, any hopes for a timely release are, technically speaking, pure speculation.

The community has long since rectified Sony's inaction on its own. Emulator projects like ShadPS4 are already demonstrating on PC how the title scales at 60 FPS and variable resolution.

However, those waiting for an official PS5 upgrade or a native PC port will have to remain patient. A release before the completion of Miyazaki's current main project is considered extremely unlikely.