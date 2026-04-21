Bodycam horror film "It Reaches": Release date for the hospital horror film has been set.

The survival horror title "It Reaches" will be released on May 18th for PS5 and PC, while Xbox players will have to wait until summer. Developer Emberflight Games consistently employs the unsettling bodycam perspective in an abandoned hospital setting. Publisher Perp Games also confirmed that the Xbox Series version will follow shortly afterward this summer.

The new trailer makes clear what Emberflight Games is aiming for: absolute immersion through the simulation of a police body camera. What initially appears to be another "found footage" clone in terms of gameplay, at its core combines classic survival elements with modern visuals.

We control a police officer through the underground labyrinths of a dilapidated hospital. The field of vision is severely restricted – typical for the genre – which makes the encounters with the deformed monstrosities in the trailer particularly intense.

More than just a walking simulator

In contrast to many purely horror-themed experiences of recent years, "It reaches“to focus on active resource management. The gameplay footage suggests that we not only need to run away, but also manage our arsenal and strengthen our character.”

The game world is designed to change ("shifting mystery"), which will likely put immense pressure on the player's sense of orientation in the already confusing infirmary. The element of "sanity" (mental health) adds a psychological component to the mechanical aspects, intended to force the player to make mistakes.

The trend towards bodycam games is currently huge, but it carries the risk of becoming repetitive. In "It Reaches," however, the aesthetic suits the setting. The hospital scenario benefits from the distorted lenses and the harsh beam of the flashlight. If the team maintains the balance between stealth, combat, and the feeling of helplessness, this could be a real highlight for fans of intense POV horror.

Solid shock therapy

"It Reaches" doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it uses the bodycam perspective to create an incredibly immersive atmosphere. If the resource management and character development offer enough depth, it's more than just a quick jump-scare trip. A must-see for horror fans in May – provided you have the nerve.

Does the bodycam perspective create true immersion for you, or is the visual shaking more of a hindrance to gameplay?