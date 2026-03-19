Stock market turmoil: Pearl Abyss crashes dramatically due to Crimson Desert

Investors had expected a Metascore above 90 for the release of "Crimson Desert." The reality is a 78. So far, this is only on PC, but anyone familiar with the market knows that "good" is often not good enough.

Pearl Abyss saw its share price plummet by nearly 29 percent on the South Korean stock market. The trigger was the release of... first test reports Just before its global release. While internal expectations and shareholder euphoria predicted a masterpiece, the average Metacritic score settled at 78 (PC). PS5 and Xbox reviews are still missing.

That's decent, but for a project with seven years of development and a massive budget, it's not enough to satisfy the greedy expectations of Wall Street in Seoul. The market doesn't react to quality, but to the gap between promise and delivery. Those who promise the moon shouldn't be surprised when a gray sky causes the stock to plummet.

Mechanics overkill instead of focus

Critics praise the visual brilliance and complex combat system, but criticize the abundance of unrelated features. The game offers everything from complex physics to countless sandbox activities, but in doing so, it loses sight of narrative depth and smooth controls.

While sales figures on Steam are strong, with an estimated 400.000 pre-orders and $20 million in revenue, they couldn't stop the stock's freefall. Investors dumped their shares en masse, repeatedly triggering volatility pauses on the stock market. Confidence in the studio has thus been severely damaged. The strategy of cramming every conceivable feature into a single engine has taken its toll. Consistency beats flashiness. Always.

Pearl Abyss stock plunges after review hit: stock in free fall

The price for graphic doping

The technical discrepancy between the polished trailers of recent years and the final release version is also causing discontent. Players are reporting frame rate inconsistencies and cluttered menus that hinder gameplay. Pearl Abyss has choked on its own ambitions. It's the classic problem of modern AAA productions: the visuals are impressive, but the foundation is shaky under the weight of the systems. A company that teases a savior for seven years can't afford to deliver a "solid 78" in the end. That's a massive drag on any artificially inflated stock price.

The official release is today, March 19, 2026, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will be interesting to see how players react.Crimson Desert“Record. However, anyone who markets a game as a jack-of-all-trades shouldn't be surprised if shareholders flee at the first sign of mediocrity.