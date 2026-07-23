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Borderlands 4 Story Pack 2 brings FL4K and a new Vault Hunter on September 10th.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Borderlands 4 Story Pack 2 releases on September 10, 2026, featuring FL4K and the new Loveless the Hacker class. All the facts about Update 1.10 and DLC 4.

Borderlands 4 Thol

Gearbox Software will release the second major story pack, "FL4K and the Last Resort," for "Borderlands 4" on September 10, 2026. In addition to the return of the Beastmaster, the new playable class, Loveless the Hacker, will be added to the roster.

FL4K return and Tediore invasion of Kairos

In the second full story expansion, players travel to a densely overgrown jungle island with a volcanic luxury resort to track down the missing Skag, Mr. Chew. The search directly overlaps with a covert invasion by the Tediore Corporation on the planet Kairos.

No respite for the Beastmaster.

With the release of Story Pack 2, Loveless the Hacker joins the roster as another playable Vault Hunter. The former Anshin hacker combines cybernetic implants with a self-developed digital virus. This virus manifests in combat as a physical projection via Digistruct technology and expands the tactical spectrum with new skill trees.

Interim step at the end of July: Bounty Pack 4

Ahead of the major September update, Gearbox is releasing the smaller "Bounty Pack 4: Murders and Acquisitions" on July 30, 2026. This content takes players to the contaminated desert canyon Toxic Scowl and utilizes a repeatable mission structure with decision paths that influence dialogue, combat, and boss support. In addition to Vault Card 4, players can earn a pearlescent weapon and six Legendary items.

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Story expansions with new classes form the actual foundation for the endgame of Borderlands 4. While the fourth Bounty Pack at the end of July merely modifies existing grind loops, Story Pack 2 on September 10th introduces new gameplay mechanics to the system with Loveless.

Those seeking genuine gameplay depth and new class synergies should save their money for the July content and wait for update 1.10.

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