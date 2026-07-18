Bot alert in the disc war? Why the accusations against Sony are on shaky ground.

According to recent reports, PlayStation is allegedly using covert bot armies to quell the massive backlash against the announced discontinuation of disc gaming in 2028. This claim comes from the well-known insider Moore's Law is Dead.

He claims to have uncovered a network of suspicious accounts using AI analysis, accounts that conspicuously advocate for the console's purely digital future. Sounds like a major cyber scandal. But for now, it isn't.

Circumstantial evidence instead of proof

The accusation is serious, but the evidence is extremely weak. Message At its core, the operation relies on just three flagged accounts exhibiting typical bot behavior: AI-generated profile pictures, sudden activity after years of silence, and suspicious push notifications for digital releases. This reeks of digital astroturfing.

But – and this is where the argument falls apart: A direct link to Sony is completely missing.

It's an open secret that multinational corporations use PR agencies to manage heated debates. Especially regarding the highly emotional topic of "physical media," Sony wants to calm the waters. However, these accounts could just as easily belong to hardcore fanboys, trolls, or are simply automated engagement bots that respond to trending gaming topics.

However, these accounts could just as easily belong to hardcore fanboys, trolls, or are simply automated engagement bots that respond to trending gaming topics.

Or it could be us. Judging by the comments below. our own articlesThe PlayFront editorial team has long been on Sony's payroll. Anyone who looks at the figures of digitalization without tears in their eyes is immediately considered bought off in the filter-bubble-damaged community. Paranoia has become a national pastime.

Hard edge or hot air?

The claim that PlayStation itself bought bots to justify the demise of disc-based games is currently untenable. It's a gigantic logical leap from "there are strange accounts" to "Sony is paying fake users." Moore's Law is Dead provides an interesting chain of circumstantial evidence, but no hard proof such as payment flows or server connections.

The fact is: the genuine, organic protest of the community against the digital-only plans is many times louder than any supposed bot army. The petitions are racking up hundreds of thousands of signatures. Three fake accounts on the X-Ethernet won't change that.