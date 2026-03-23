Build a Rocket Boy France: Liquidation after MindsEye failure

According to media reports, the French development studio Build a Rocket Boy France is in judicial liquidation, which likely means the end for the Montpellier location.

The legal liquidation of Build a Rocket Boy France follows the economically disastrous launch of the action title “MindsEye” in 2025 and affects an estimated 50 remaining employees.

Montpellier location closed after release debacle

According to the French magazine Origami, liquidation proceedings were initiated after the studio had already undergone several rounds of layoffs. The team in Montpellier functioned as a satellite studio for the UK headquarters and was instrumental in the development of “MindsEye“ involved.

Upon its release in 2025, the title was considered one of the weakest releases of the year, both technically and in terms of gameplay. Massive bugs, conceptual flaws in the gameplay, and a patchy story prevented it from achieving market success, despite the hype surrounding former Rockstar North head Leslie Benzies. Since then, however, several major updates released videos that allowed the game to build a small fan base.

INFO Origami - Co-developed by MindsEye, the Build A Rocket Boy France company is placed in liquidation by the judge the current hour. — Gauthier 'Gautoz' Andres (@gautoz.cool) 2026-03-23T15:35:08.147Z

Management blames industrial espionage

While the liquidation in France is taking place, Build a Rocket Boy's management remains defensive in its communication. Co-CEO Mark Gerhard continues to... external factors responsible for the failure. Instead of addressing the gameplay shortcomings of MindsEye, management claims the studio was the victim of "organized espionage and sabotage".

This strategy is in stark contrast to market reality:

Technical defects: MindsEye suffered from unstable frame rates and serious glitches at launch.

MindsEye suffered from unstable frame rates and serious glitches at launch. Substantive critique: Players and the press criticized the repetitive mechanics, which fell far short of the standard of modern open-world or action titles.

Players and the press criticized the repetitive mechanics, which fell far short of the standard of modern open-world or action titles. Staff reduction: The closure in France is just the latest step in a series of cutbacks affecting the entire company.

Build a Rocket Boy originally set out to push the boundaries of gaming with projects like "Everywhere" and "MindsEye." However, a comparison with other major projects like "Cyberpunk 2077" reveals its limitations. While CD Projekt Red managed a turnaround through massive investments and course corrections, BaRB lacks the personnel for a comparable rescue operation after the demise of its French team and ongoing internal conflicts.

For buyers of "MindsEye," the liquidation of the French branch is a warning sign. While the main studio in the UK technically still exists, the loss of 50 developers and the financial difficulties cast doubt on the promised "Redemption Arc"—the complete overhaul of the game over several years. Anyone hoping for significant content updates or technical overhauls should drastically lower their expectations given the dwindling resources.