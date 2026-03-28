Bungie plans long-term support for Marathon despite weak PS5 numbers

Bungie has declared "Marathon" a long-term project, even though its market launch has fallen far short of the parent company's expectations. The studio is focusing on a gradual recovery through technical updates and a concerted effort to retain its remaining core fanbase.

The platform shift to the PC

Bungie has officially confirmed that support for the extraction shooter is guaranteed for many years, despite the moderate sales figures to date. The game has recorded [number of] players since its release. approximately 1,2 million units soldThis figure is significantly below internal forecasts for a project of this size.

The platform distribution, in particular, reveals a strategic shift that is unusual for Sony. Only 19 percent of buyers are PlayStation 5 users, while the PC, with a 70 percent share, represents the primary user base. This development effectively makes the title a PC-centric product under the banner of a console manufacturer.

The commitment to the service model

In a detailed PC Performance Guide The studio clarified that they are "in it for the long haul." The developers plan to stabilize the project through continuous iterations. The focus is not only on content expansions, but primarily on the technical foundation. Immediate patches to optimize CPU load are already in the pipeline, as the performance on mid-range systems was heavily criticized at launch. Bungie is thus responding to the divided perception of the gameplay. While specialist critics praised the high difficulty and the complex loop, this very barrier deterred a large portion of casual players. The studio now promises to overhaul every facet of the game based on feedback from the active community.

Despite disappointing sales figures compared to competitors like Arc Raiders, Marathon maintains a stable base of an average of 380.000 daily active users on Steam. This figure is currently the only argument Bungie can present to investors. The studio points to the visual revamp implemented after the initial trailers as proof of its flexibility. However, concrete details regarding a content roadmap are still lacking. For now, the focus is solely on ensuring the PC version remains functional and preventing daily user numbers from falling below the critical threshold.

Bungie calls it perseverance; the industry calls it damage control for a project still searching for its identity.