Bungie is renting out its headquarters: 19.600 square meters of studio ruin available.

The mourning at Bungie is shifting from the workforce to the company's real estate. After several rounds of layoffs, the Sony successor is offering almost its entire headquarters in Bellevue for sublet.

In 2021, Bungie announced the expansion of its Washington headquarters from 7.800 to over 19.300 square meters. $3,6 billion was paid in 2022 for the acquisition by Sony. At its peak, the company employed more than 1.600 people. The massive layoffs followed immediately.

100 layoffs in October 2023 due to disappointing revenue from "Destiny 2". Another 220 layoffs and 155 projects moved to Sony in July 2024. Finally, management made further cuts in June 2026. 292 positions at the Bellevue location.

The physical manifestation of this expansion vision is now online. A ten-page prospectus lists 19.600 square meters of office and studio space at 550 106th Ave NE. The main lease runs until September 2035.

Recording studios, climbing wall and empty server rooms

The property description lists the full infrastructure of a AAA developer. First floor: lobby, gym, climbing wall, motion capture and streaming studio. Second floor: recording studios, test rooms for game testers, editing rooms, and the Bungie Network Operations Center's BNOC rack infrastructure. Third floor: catering areas, cafes, relaxation rooms, and a 320-square-meter terrace.

Bungie spokespeople confirmed the subletting plans upon request, as TheGamePost The company reported that it had already switched to a digital-first model years ago. The remaining physical infrastructure will be adapted to the reduced demand.

The reality behind the PR hype is trivial. "Destiny 2" received its last regular content update on June 9, 2026. There is no successor, and the extraction shooter project "Marathon" has seen a 96 percent drop in player numbers since its launch.

If you're no longer paying developers, you don't need a 19.600-square-meter climbing wall or recording studios. Subletting isn't a flexible work-from-home arrangement, but the direct economic consequence of cut Destiny resources and plummeting marathon player numbers. For players, the building's prospectus reveals the current state of affairs more accurately than any pipeline announcement: Bungie is operating on a shoestring budget.