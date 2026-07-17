Latest

Bungie in ruins: Marathon boss resigns with immediate effect

Niklas Profile 2026
By
Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
Follow:
3 MinRead
No comments
Marathon Bungie

Chaos at Bungie: Following the end of Destiny 2 and mass layoffs, Marathon CEO Joseph Ziegler is now also leaving the studio. Details of the crisis.

Bungie's ambitious live-service project "Marathon" has lost its key figure four months after its release. Game Director Joseph Ziegler has left the studio with immediate effect.

The successors are former Assistant Game Director Del Chafe III and Creative Director Julia Nardin. This sudden change at the top is the latest warning sign for a struggling developer, which finds itself in the midst of an existential crisis following the end of "Destiny 2".

The numbers don't lie.

Behind the scenes, things have been tumultuous at Bungie for some time. Just a few weeks ago, the Sony subsidiary laid off 292 full-time employees at its Bellevue location. Studio head Justin Truman also resigned as part of this restructuring. The drastic staff reduction came directly after the cancellation of all new content for its long-running flagship title, "Destiny 2," which recently fell far short of commercial expectations.

"Marathon" was supposed to be the studio's new foundation. The reality is bleak. On PC, the most important platform for a competitive extraction shooter, the title has been languishing in recent weeks with meager peaks of just a few thousand concurrent players. Neither the free-to-play week nor the start of Season 2 last month brought about a lasting turnaround.

The end of a failed live service bet

The departure of the game director fits the pattern of a completely miscalculated industry strategy. Sony bought Bungie in 2022 for $3,6 billion, primarily as a spearhead for its own live service offensive. Since then, the tech company has primarily recorded losses. Just in May, Sony had to report a write-down of $765 million, directly linked to Bungie's continued underperformance.

More Read

Marathon Season 2
Marathon: Bungie tests the PvE emergency with "Vault Breaker"
Marathon Layoff
Sony lays off most of the Bungie developers: The end of Destiny
Marathon Season 2
Marathon: All dates for Vault Breaker & Season 3

The market for extraction shooters is oversaturated and unforgiving. "Marathon" has suffered from a lack of player interest since its launch. A sudden change in management mid-season rarely signals strength. It's the result of poor management decisions over the past few years.

"Marathon" is headed straight for irrelevance unless Sony injects unlimited funds. Anyone still investing time or money in this shooter is betting against the odds. A game director leaving at this point isn't a fresh start, but damage control on a sinking ship.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

GTA 6 pre-orders: Initial figures shatter industry records

Analysts at Newzoo predict up to 5,2% for the GTA 6 launch week…

10 comments

New DualSense controller: Nintendo shows how to replace the battery according to EU regulations.

From 2027, the EU will require manufacturers to make batteries easily replaceable. Nintendo is leading the way with…

15 comments

The Elder Scrolls 6: Bethesda finally delivers an update on the wait time

The Elder Scrolls 6 Update! Bethesda officially responds to the 15th anniversary…

2 comments

You Might Also Like