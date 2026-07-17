Bungie in ruins: Marathon boss resigns with immediate effect

Bungie's ambitious live-service project "Marathon" has lost its key figure four months after its release. Game Director Joseph Ziegler has left the studio with immediate effect.

The successors are former Assistant Game Director Del Chafe III and Creative Director Julia Nardin. This sudden change at the top is the latest warning sign for a struggling developer, which finds itself in the midst of an existential crisis following the end of "Destiny 2".

The numbers don't lie.

Behind the scenes, things have been tumultuous at Bungie for some time. Just a few weeks ago, the Sony subsidiary laid off 292 full-time employees at its Bellevue location. Studio head Justin Truman also resigned as part of this restructuring. The drastic staff reduction came directly after the cancellation of all new content for its long-running flagship title, "Destiny 2," which recently fell far short of commercial expectations.

"Marathon" was supposed to be the studio's new foundation. The reality is bleak. On PC, the most important platform for a competitive extraction shooter, the title has been languishing in recent weeks with meager peaks of just a few thousand concurrent players. Neither the free-to-play week nor the start of Season 2 last month brought about a lasting turnaround.

Hey everyone I've got a bit of an announcement to make. Today, Friday 7/17, will be my last day at Bungie and I'll be passing the torch of Game Director to the very capable and amazing hands of Del Chafe III, who will guide the game forward alongside the Creative Director Julia… — Ziegler (@Ziegler_Dev) July 17, 2026

The end of a failed live service bet

The departure of the game director fits the pattern of a completely miscalculated industry strategy. Sony bought Bungie in 2022 for $3,6 billion, primarily as a spearhead for its own live service offensive. Since then, the tech company has primarily recorded losses. Just in May, Sony had to report a write-down of $765 million, directly linked to Bungie's continued underperformance.

The market for extraction shooters is oversaturated and unforgiving. "Marathon" has suffered from a lack of player interest since its launch. A sudden change in management mid-season rarely signals strength. It's the result of poor management decisions over the past few years.

"Marathon" is headed straight for irrelevance unless Sony injects unlimited funds. Anyone still investing time or money in this shooter is betting against the odds. A game director leaving at this point isn't a fresh start, but damage control on a sinking ship.