Colorful block hunt: Guerrilla Games defends Horizon Hunters Gathering

Guerrilla Games is responding to the massive community backlash against "Horizon Hunters Gathering" with targeted insights into the "Cauldron Descent" mode. The new gameplay clips are intended to demonstrate that a functional mechanical framework lies beneath the controversial comic-book style.

The escape into the roguelite niche

The showcased "Cauldron Descent" mode forms the core of the co-op spin-off. Its structure unabashedly borrows from genre giants like Hades: players delve deeper into dungeons, clear rooms, and select upgrades to prepare for the obligatory boss fight at the end. The studio employs a procedurally generated room sequence to ensure replayability.

"Horizon Hunters Gathering" will be released simultaneously for PlayStation 5 and PC. A specific release window is still missing, but updates are becoming more frequent. Technically, the core gameplay is based on the experience gained from two open-world epics, but it has been significantly streamlined for multiplayer. The core mechanics of machine hunting remain intact, but are presented in a faster, more arcade-like format.

Choose your perks, strategize your path forward and descend deeper with every choice. Here's an early look at how our Cauldron Descent game mode is shaping up in development 👀 pic.twitter.com/MxVBg8AVzj — Horizon Hunters Gathering (@playhorizonhg) April 22, 2026

Between fan love and design skepticism

the community appears divided, but not without hope. While purists lament the loss of photorealism, loyal franchise fans celebrate the expansion of the Horizon universe and praise the fluid animations of new characters like Sun and Axle. Those who have already played the game report a high fun factor that quickly makes the visual shift a minor issue.

Ultimately, it's not the first screenshot that matters, but the feel of the controller. If the animations are solid and the hit feedback delivers the usual high quality, the visual redesign will simply go down in history as a bold stylistic choice. It remains to be seen whether the general public shares this optimistic outlook once the open beta opens and the game is put to the test under real-world conditions.

And Sony? They simply hope that the desire for loot is great enough that nobody notices that they have sacrificed a world-class design for the lowest common denominator.