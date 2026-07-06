Goodbye, Blu-ray: The gaming disc will probably die as early as 2027.

The physical game disc is facing its final demise. According to CI Games CEO Marek Tymiński, most publishers will completely abandon discs by 2027.

It's a brutally honest calculation that's crippling retailers. According to Tymiński, after deducting retailer margins, logistics, and production costs from a $70 game sold in stores, the studio is left with a paltry $26. In contrast, with purely digital sales via the PlayStation Network or Xbox Live, almost $49 goes directly to the developers.

It's simply no longer profitable. If physical sales already account for less than 20 percent of the total market, the plastic on the shelf becomes a pure loss-making venture. This trend has been gradually expanding since the PS4 generation, pushing the boundaries of what players can afford. The latest figures now confirm that the switch will finally be flipped in 2028.

Rockstar Games and Sony are getting serious

The avalanche is already rolling. "GTA 6" will be released in a boxed version without a disc, and Sony is scrapping its in-house disc production for first-party titles starting in 2028. This is forcing the entire industry to rethink its approach. Who wants to waste millions on pressing plants now? With this announcement, Sony has given publishers the best possible gift. Now, they just need to implement it.

Marek Tymiński promises that the upcoming "Lords of the Fallen 2" will still be released on disc in early 2027. However, it is likely to be one of the last of its kind.

At $69.99, retail margin takes 25-35%, distributors another 10-20%, and physical production ~$10. That leaves studios with just over $26 per unit — compared to ~$49 on digital at highest margin.



It only gets worse as prices drop. Large publishers sit on the better side of the… https://t.co/Tq4vqeNZd2 — Marek Tyminski (@tyminski_marek) July 5, 2026

The demise of the disc is a done deal. Economically, the move makes sense for publishers, but for us gamers it means the end of the secondhand market and the total loss of digital property, unless the publishers... forced to reform .

What do you think: Will you miss game boxes without a physical disc on your shelf, or have you already turned your back on your disc drive anyway?