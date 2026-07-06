Goodbye, Blu-ray: The gaming disc will probably die as early as 2027.

According to CI Games CEO Tymiński, publishers will abandon game discs from 2027 onwards due to low profit margins. GTA 6 and Sony are accelerating the physical demise.

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Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Crimson Desert Disc

The physical game disc is facing its final demise. According to CI Games CEO Marek Tymiński, most publishers will completely abandon discs by 2027.

It's a brutally honest calculation that's crippling retailers. According to Tymiński, after deducting retailer margins, logistics, and production costs from a $70 game sold in stores, the studio is left with a paltry $26. In contrast, with purely digital sales via the PlayStation Network or Xbox Live, almost $49 goes directly to the developers.

It's simply no longer profitable. If physical sales already account for less than 20 percent of the total market, the plastic on the shelf becomes a pure loss-making venture. This trend has been gradually expanding since the PS4 generation, pushing the boundaries of what players can afford. The latest figures now confirm that the switch will finally be flipped in 2028.

Rockstar Games and Sony are getting serious

The avalanche is already rolling. "GTA 6" will be released in a boxed version without a disc, and Sony is scrapping its in-house disc production for first-party titles starting in 2028. This is forcing the entire industry to rethink its approach. Who wants to waste millions on pressing plants now? With this announcement, Sony has given publishers the best possible gift. Now, they just need to implement it.

Marek Tymiński promises that the upcoming "Lords of the Fallen 2" will still be released on disc in early 2027. However, it is likely to be one of the last of its kind.

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The demise of the disc is a done deal. Economically, the move makes sense for publishers, but for us gamers it means the end of the secondhand market and the total loss of digital property, unless the publishers... forced to reform .

What do you think: Will you miss game boxes without a physical disc on your shelf, or have you already turned your back on your disc drive anyway?

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Timo Schwabe
6. July 2026 15: 28

If this really happens, Sony is dead to me. I'll play on PC and become a loyal user of Steam Unlocked and similar services.

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