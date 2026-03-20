C4SH: Borderlands 4 brings the first DLC Vault Hunter

A poker-wielding robot with a supernatural deck of cards – 2K and Gearbox offer a fresh look at C4SH, the first addition to "Borderlands 4". The croupier bot revolutionizes gameplay on Kairos with the "Mad Ellie and the Chamber of Woe" story pack.

C4SH C4SH is not your typical soldier or siren. The backstory in the short "High Roller" depicts a robot who, thanks to a magical deck of cards he wins, breaks free from its purely statistical logic. This is an exciting twist for the Borderlands franchise: Up until now, robots like CL4P-TP or FL4K have been either comic relief or tactical hunters. C4SH introduces a touch of chaos magic through the theme of "risk."

Gameplay flow and entry barriers

The spotlight on his action skills suggests that C4SH benefits massively from RNG elements. Borderlands players love the loot grind, but relying on luck in combat is a double-edged sword. If his "supernatural gifts" synergize similarly to Moze or Zane, he could become an absolute DPS machine.

Gearbox allows players to jump straight into level 13. Anyone who doesn't want to start the campaign for the tenth time can begin directly in the new area "Whispering Glacier" with C4SH. This eliminates the frustration of leveling alts and shows that the developers understand veteran players want to access new content quickly. This also explains why the character level cap was recently raised from 50 to 60.

The community has been buzzing since the launch of “Borderlands 4“Desperately seeking a breath of fresh air, C4SH appears visually and conceptually bolder than the standard hunters from the main game. Its integration into the “Mad Ellie” pack also gives hope for the familiar quirky humor, which was sometimes lacking in the core game.”