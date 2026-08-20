Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta – FAQ, Platforms and Multiplayer Trailers

Activision will open the beta test phase for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4" on August 21st, once again bundling early access with pre-orders. Those who haven't pre-paid for the main game will be able to watch the first weekend.

The first test phase runs from August 21st to 25th exclusively for those who pre-ordered on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The second weekend, from August 28th to September 1st, will see the servers open for free on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch 2, with no purchase necessary. The final release will follow on October 23rd. Digital pre-orders will receive access directly in the store. Those who purchase the physical version will need to redeem a seller code on the publisher's website to receive the client token via email.

Technical requirements and three-minute assembly

On the PC, the Ricochet anti-cheat system forces two active BIOS functions: TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot.

Anyone who refuses to use these hardware settings or is using an older motherboard will be locked out of the system. No exceptions. The publisher is protecting its product from cheaters and accepts the resulting hardware compatibility issues as a consequence.

The most important Beta FAQs at a glance

When does the beta start? Weekend 1 (Early Access): August 21st to 25th. Weekend 2 (Open Beta): August 28th to September 1st.

Weekend 1 (Early Access): August 21st to 25th. Weekend 2 (Open Beta): August 28th to September 1st. On which platforms is the game played? Weekend 1 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Battle.net/Steam). Weekend 2 also on Nintendo Switch 2.

Weekend 1 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Battle.net/Steam). Weekend 2 also on Nintendo Switch 2. Do I need a code? No, not for digital pre-orders. Yes, for physical purchases from retailers (redemption via callofduty.com/betaredeem).

No, not for digital pre-orders. Yes, for physical purchases from retailers (redemption via callofduty.com/betaredeem). What are the absolute requirements for the PC version? Active TPM 2.0 and enabled Secure Boot in the BIOS for Ricochet Anti-Cheat.

Active TPM 2.0 and enabled Secure Boot in the BIOS for Ricochet Anti-Cheat. What content is included in the beta? 19 weapons, modes like Search and Destroy and Kill Box, and unlocks up to the maximum level. In addition... for the first time a single-player level.

The new multiplayer trailer delivers nearly three minutes of gameplay set to a hip-hop track. It showcases familiar close-quarters combat scenes, the return of the MTI nuke, and the Kill Box mode, which randomly reshuffles map layouts and modes between rounds. The test version includes 19 weapons and modes such as Search and Destroy. At launch on October 23, 12 standard maps for 6v6 matches and the Ground War mode will be released. A campaign excerpt titled "Traffic," shown alongside the trailer, also reveals an alliance between Captain Price and Valeria.

The betas in the series remain free stress tests for the server infrastructure, disguised as a pre-order incentive. The benefit for players is limited to testing their own hardware and checking weapon balancing.