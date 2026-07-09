Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 are now available for PS4 & PS5

The shooter classics “Call of Duty: Black Ops” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2” have now been surprisingly released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 via Shadow Drop.

For PlayStation Plus members, each title costs a mere €19,99 at launch, while the complete Season Pass is available for €9,99. The regular price will be €39,99 per title.

Unchanged nostalgia with a catch

Activision is bringing these two milestones to current consoles without any visual or content overhaul. Developer Treyarch is delivering pure ports, not remasters. Anyone hoping for visual upgrades will be disappointed. It remains the same as it was back then.

A technical limitation in multiplayer is causing frustration within the community. The PS4 and PS5 versions are strictly separated, making cross-generation play impossible. PS5 players are locked into their own separate groups, unnecessarily dividing the player base. This is a missed opportunity.

Nevertheless, the nostalgia factor is strong. The campaigns, the classic multiplayer, and especially the legendary Zombies mode are all included. Those who want the DLCs can get all post-launch maps with the Season Pass, available through PlayStation Plus for under €10. For fans of Nuketown or Buried, that's a seriously compelling argument.

Nevertheless, the nostalgia factor is captivating from the very first second.

Call of Duty: Black Ops throws you into the heart of the Cold War's global crisis zones as an elite covert operations soldier. Equipped with prototypes and specialized gear, your missions will determine the outcome of what is arguably the most dangerous era in human history.

The shooter delivers the complete package: a cinematic story campaign, classic multiplayer mode, and cooperative survival against massive zombie hordes. It still holds up today.

These ports offer a convenient opportunity to catch up on two of the best Call of Duty titles on modern hardware. However, Activision's decision to forgo remaster upgrades and block cross-gen play significantly diminishes the thrill of returning to the golden era.

Which map from the old Call of Duty: Black Ops days will you head to first in multiplayer, and why exactly that one?