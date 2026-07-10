Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 – PS5 port struggles with severe input lag & server collapse

The PlayStation 5 port of "Call of Duty: Black Ops 1", released at the same time as "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2", apparently suffers from a faulty implementation of the controller deadzones and insufficient server capacity.

While the sequel is playable, initial feedback indicates that a noticeable lag in stick inputs in the original game is causing massive problems in multiplayer. Iron Galaxy and Activision have delivered a technically flawed product.

The deadzone dilemma of the DualSense controller

The port's engine is incorrectly scaling input from modern controllers. Players are reporting widespread sluggish, imprecise controls that were not present on the original 2010 hardware. The problem lies in the adaptation of the analog dead zones to the PS5's DualSense controller. The game reacts with a delay to minimal stick movements or breaks linear aiming movements into digital fragments. This makes precise weapon aiming impossible in competitive matches.

The community has already identified hardware-related workarounds that highlight the developers' failure. Forcing a fixed 1080p resolution in the PS5 system menu and disabling variable refresh rate (VRR) significantly reduces latency.

However, as soon as the console attempts to natively upscale the old footage to 4K, the engine crashes. The fact that end users have to globally manipulate system settings to make a paid port playable is a disgrace.

The first feedback from users:

Incompatible stick dead zones: The analog dead zones were not adapted to the PS5 DualSense controller, resulting in sluggish and imprecise aiming movements in multiplayer.

The analog dead zones were not adapted to the PS5 DualSense controller, resulting in sluggish and imprecise aiming movements in multiplayer. Latency due to 4K upscaling: Automatic upscaling overloads the old engine; the only solution is to manually lower the PS5 system resolution to 1080p and disable VRR.

Automatic upscaling overloads the old engine; the only solution is to manually lower the PS5 system resolution to 1080p and disable VRR. Artificial 60 FPS limit without FOV slider: Despite minimal hardware requirements, the ports refuse to support a smooth 120Hz mode and offer no options for adjusting the severely restricted field of view.

Despite minimal hardware requirements, the ports refuse to support a smooth 120Hz mode and offer no options for adjusting the severely restricted field of view. Poor video resolution: While the game graphics are calculated more sharply, the pre-rendered cutscenes and intros remain untouched and appear extremely blurry on modern displays.

While the game graphics are calculated more sharply, the pre-rendered cutscenes and intros remain untouched and appear extremely blurry on modern displays. Outdated P2P network and missing modes: The pure peer-to-peer connections cause overloaded lobbies and broken party matchmaking, while wager matches and the cinema mode have been completely removed.

The myth of the new multiplayer servers

The previously suggested modernization of the infrastructure apparently hasn't happened. Treyarch and Iron Galaxy are still using the outdated peer-to-peer structure for matchmaking, where one player acts as the host.

There was only a global reset of the leaderboards and server states. The result is constant error messages indicating "Server full" and frequent crashes when trying to form lobbies with friends. Parties are systematically broken up and split into opposing teams at the start of a match.

At the same time, essential content from the original is missing. The popular Wager Matches and Theater Mode have been completely removed without official explanation. However, the Emblem Editor returns in "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2." Given the unmoderated history of this feature, this poses a significant risk for Activision. The only bright spot in the multiplayer arena: the modern, extremely manipulative Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM) is entirely absent. Lobbys rotate completely randomly, just like they did 16 years ago. Nostalgia won't save this one.

The Launch of these classic ports In its current state, it's unacceptable. Anyone wanting to buy "Call of Duty: Black Ops 1" on PS5 specifically for the multiplayer will have to wait for updates. The controls are currently unusable. Black Ops 2 runs much more smoothly and is currently the only acceptable option for returning players.