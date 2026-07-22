Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 PS5 Ports: High Sales Figures Despite Outdated Technology

Unchanged PS3 technology, priced at €40 per game, dominates the activity charts in the US. Sales figures demonstrate players' continued willingness to buy older content at new prices.

Activision is selling the original Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 for PlayStation 5 as digital downloads for €40 each. Expansions cost extra. Technical overhauls or adjustments to modern standards are not included. Some parts are completely missing.Even known security vulnerabilities from the original PS3 versions were copied verbatim.

Ancient code base achieves millions of hits

The market data, however, paints a clear picture. According to US analyst Mat Piscatella of Circana, both titles entered the top 10 of the weekly activity charts on Sony's consoles in the week ending July 11th. "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" joined established favorites like Fortnite and Roblox at number six. The original Call of Duty took ninth place.

Data from Sony's new player tracker puts the user numbers in the US at 5,25 million for the second installment and 1,9 million for the series premiere. The numbers speak for themselves. Quality doesn't matter.

Circana Player Engagement Tracker – US Top 10 Titles by Total Weekly Active Users (Not Concurrent) – W/E Jul 11, 2026- Call of Duty: Black Ops I & II debut in top 10 on PlayStation- Palworld jumps from 57th on Steam a week ago to 2nd with v1.0 official launch Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2026-07-20T17:00:12.897Z

The mechanics of the nostalgia business

The commercial success of these releases follows the industry's usual pattern: minimal effort meets maximum willingness to pay. While critical reviews question the price-performance ratio, the PlayStation Store rankings tell a different story.

The product offers neither added technical value nor security updates. It merely caters to the desire for the familiar. Sales figures show that pricing and product quality are secondary to market success, as long as the brand name is appealing.

For gamers, this success demonstrates a clear market trend. Anyone willing to pay €40 for unoptimized ports containing old exploits is essentially validating the publisher's pricing policy. Technical improvements are thus rendered completely unnecessary. You'll just let them get away with it, one way or another.