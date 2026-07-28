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Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 Remaster sells over 7 million units on PlayStation

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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The ports of Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 have sold over 7 million copies on PlayStation. Figures, background information, and the implications for remasters.

Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Art

The market demands nostalgia, even if the execution is minimalist. Over seven million units sold of the PlayStation ports of "Call of Duty: Black Ops" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" underscore the financial weight of established brands.

The numbers behind the re-releases

The sales figures are based on reports from industry insiders, which were published by the platform CharlieIntel. picked up According to this, the two titles have been downloaded more than seven million times on the PlayStation platform.

According to internal sources, the project was not the brainchild of a creative mind or a development studio, but rather the strategy and finance team at Activision. The goal was the rapid monetization of existing intellectual property. The release timeframe and platform availability resonated with a receptive customer base, even though the technical revision remained manageable.

Nostalgia trumps technical perfection

The numbers are no surprise. The Black Ops series is historically one of the most popular sub-franchises in the entire Call of Duty franchise. The setting, gunplay, and map design of the original releases still enjoy cult status today.

However, the implementation reveals the typical mechanics of modern publisher decisions. The releases were largely pure ports without any significant graphical or gameplay overhauls. Technical weaknesses and outdated systems were largely carried over uncorrected. This didn't hinder their success. The audience pays for nostalgia, not for new shaders.

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Sales figures show a clear trend. Activision's finance team has proven that old code pages can be transformed into tens of millions in revenue without significant development effort. The question is no longer whether further remaster campaigns will follow, but rather how minimal the effort required for the next classics can be.

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Jus He
28. July 2026 10: 07

I would buy ports of MW2 and MW3 immediately.

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