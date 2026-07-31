Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Patch 1.06 fixes PS5 host issues and input lag

The new patch for the re-release of "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" fixes technical issues on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The most important change remains the overhaul of the server allocation in Zombies mode, which previously incorrectly favored older PS4 hardware.

Technical update fixes long overdue legacy issues

Activision has released update 1.06 for the console port of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 via the official update channel. This update reduces input lag on screens with a refresh rate of 120 Hz or higher, noticeably improving precision during gameplay.

In addition to adjustments to the smoke grenade's visual effects, the display of custom emblems can now be manually disabled in the multiplayer options menu. Those who wish to hide their collection of custom designs will find the corresponding option. By default, the graphics remain visible.

According to the developers, the process of players joining lobbies already in progress is now more consistent after the update. A major weakness concerned the co-op mode: In Zombies mode, the matchmaking system previously regularly assigned PS4 consoles as the session host, which negatively impacted frame rate and connection quality throughout the entire match. The system now prioritizes PS5 consoles. This was urgently needed.

Parallel investigations are currently underway into erroneous prestige ranks that are being displayed incorrectly on selected user accounts. A corrective patch will follow later.

📢 Call of Duty: #blackops2 on PS4/PS5



• Improved mid-match lobby backfilling

• Reduced input delay for 120Hz+ displays

• Zombies matches will now prioritize PS5 hosts and no longer fall back to PS4 hosts

• Smoke grenade VFX fix

• Added a toggle to view or hide other… — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) July 30, 2026

The classics outshine the current installment in the series.

The need for this technical maintenance has solid reasons. The ports of "Call of Duty: Black Ops 1" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2," released a few weeks ago, are recording higher active user numbers on PlayStation consoles than the current "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7." This is a clear signal from the player base. Activision was already forced by the declining user base of the current main game to retrospectively adjust the matchmaking system of "Call of Duty: Black Ops" to the parameters of the series' previous successes.

Established game design trumps monetization attempts in the current year's release. When two revamped classics from the PS3 era outperform the current full-priced product in player numbers, the data speaks for itself. The publisher needs to keep its older titles viable.

The patch fixes fundamental flaws in the port, but offers no cause for celebration. A functioning PS5 host and correct latency values ​​are the bare minimum for a paid re-release.

The practical benefit of the update is limited to the fact that the server structure in Zombies mode finally utilizes the available hardware performance correctly. Those who have installed the port should download the update. Don't expect miracles.