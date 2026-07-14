Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone – Season 5 starts on July 23rd.

Activision will launch the fifth season for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" and "Warzone" on July 23, 2026. What looks like a massive content package on paper turns out, upon closer inspection, to be the usual, tightly scheduled content injection to fill the remaining lifespan of the shooter before the release of the next installment.

The multiplayer mode will receive a total of five new maps with the update on July 23rd, although only two of them are actually new. Jubilee sends players to a small Japanese town, while Turbo Tilt, which will be released mid-season, shrinks the action to a Nuketown pinball machine.

Nostalgia and pinball curiosities fill the multiplayer gaps.

The remaining slots are filled with remastered versions of classics like Frequency from "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" and Dig from "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2". This is tried-and-tested fare and saves development time. New modes like Overdrive Domination and Gauntlet Rush are intended to speed up gameplay by linking kills and objectives with temporary operator enhancements. Whether this improves the already hectic pace of the game remains to be seen.

The weapon arsenal grows with four new additions. The FG42 assault rifle and the Gremlin SMG are included directly in the Battle Pass, while the Mammoth LMG and the club (a melee weapon) will be unlocked later through challenges. The standard Battle Pass costs the familiar $10, while the BlackCell version, which includes cosmetic extras, will set you back €30. The business model remains unchanged: payday. Those who want to unlock everything will have to pay extra.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone – New content for Season 5 starting July 23

The Zombies finale is nearing the end of the storyline.

For co-op players, Season 5 marks the beginning of the end of the current Zombies saga. At launch, there's a smaller survival map called Eidskallen, based on a section of the Realm of the Dead, as well as some minor additions for Kowakujo and Astra Malorum.

The real highlight awaits with the mid-season update: the final turn-based map, Rex Infernus. Treyarch is teasing a familiar house for this, strongly reminiscent of Dr. Monty's estate from "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3." Fans of the storyline will thus get their planned finale. Let's hope Treyarch delivers.

Warzone focuses on drone labs and the return of the Heavy Metal Heroes.

In the battle royale spin-off Warzone, the new features focus on the Drone Labs point of interest in Verdansk, which is accompanied by falling loot drones. However, the debut of the limited-time 50v50 Heavy Metal Heroes mode from Blackout is far more interesting, now also appearing in the classic Warzone environment. Players gain superpowers and improved mobility by eliminating opponents. It's a welcome change from the often tedious standard gameplay.

Season 5 delivers exactly what a late season before the next big Call of Duty release in the fall needs to do: it keeps players engaged without reinventing the wheel. The mix of recycled maps, four new weapons, and the upcoming Zombies finale provides enough substance for the summer break. However, anyone hoping for profound gameplay changes will be disappointed. Business as usual at Activision.