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Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 & Warzone – Season 3 launch date confirmed

Black Ops 7 & Warzone Season 3 launches on April 2, 2026. All the facts about Operator Javelin, the Ranked Play overhaul, and the schedule for PC and console.

Niklas Bender
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ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender is Editor-in-Chief at PlayFront.de and a specialist in critical game analyses and opinion pieces. Since 2023, he has shaped the magazine's editorial stance with pointed commentary and...
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Activision continues to feed the content machine as planned. Season 3 for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" and "Warzone" starts in April, accompanied by the usual promises of precision and power.

The new season officially begins on Friday, April 2, 2026. The marketing campaign centers around the new addition, "Javelin." This operator, showcased through stylized social media posters, is said to bring "precision and power" to the gameplay, according to the official studio statement. In addition to the obligatory Battle Pass content, this date marks the next major content drop within the interconnected architecture of multiplayer and battle royale. The cycle continues.

Microtransaction sales figures are likely to be a major focus again during this release period. It's the industry's tried-and-tested pattern: a new name, a new silhouette, the same basic framework. Those seeking gameplay depth will instead get cosmetic enhancements and a new menu item.

Forced break for the rankings

Treyarch is making significant changes to the Ranked Play format, altering the familiar structure as the season draws to a close. Season 2 ends on March 25th. What follows is a final showdown: the Season 2 Ranked Series. From March 26th to 31st, only the top 250 players will compete in an isolated event window. The rest of the community will be relegated to spectator status during this time.

The enforced calm before the storm is particularly noticeable. On April 1st, the ranked servers will go completely offline. This 24-hour maintenance break is for technical preparation for the seasonal change. Regular competition for all skill levels will only return with the start of Season 3 on April 2nd. The patch notes for this are expected shortly before the start.

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