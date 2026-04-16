Call of Duty conquers the big screen: theatrical release set for 2028

Paramount is banking on its extensive action expertise and will release the Call of Duty movie worldwide on June 30, 2028. With director Peter Berg and writer Taylor Sheridan at the helm, the studio is aiming directly for the authentic, gritty military aesthetic that fans have come to expect from the campaigns over the decades.

June 30, 2028, marks the start of one of the most ambitious gaming film projects in recent years. Paramount is using CinemaCon to finally break the silence and make some concrete details. The fact that the film is being released right in the middle of the summer blockbuster lull demonstrates the enormous confidence in the brand's appeal.

The team behind the camera

The choice of those in charge speaks volumes. Peter Berg (Lone Survivor) and Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Yellowstone) are no newcomers to military dramas. Sheridan is known for his gritty, character-driven screenplays, while Berg has a knack for physical, tangible action. This gives us hope that we won't be treated to a colorful CGI overkill, but rather a grounded military thriller.

Although the release date is set, Paramount remains silent about the content. The series offers material spanning over 20 years.

World War II: The roots of the series, often emotionally and cinematically charged.

The roots of the series, often emotionally and cinematically charged. Modern Warfare: Captain Price and Soap are the faces of the franchise – a modern anti-terror plot would be the safest bet.

Captain Price and Soap are the faces of the franchise – a modern anti-terror plot would be the safest bet. Cold War / Black Ops: Spy thriller elements that would perfectly suit Sheridan's writing style.

The fact that the film is simply titled Call of Duty suggests a reboot or a fundamental origin story. It's unlikely they'll jump right in with complex multiverse plots.

Competition in the cinema

The release date is a bold choice. It coincides with the release of the DC film Dynamic Duo (a stop-motion project about the Robins), and just two weeks prior, Pixar's "The Incredibles 3." While the target audiences only partially overlap, Call of Duty is fighting for attention in an extremely saturated summer market. For us gamers, this means above all: the film has to deliver to stand out against the established cinematic competition.

The appointments of Sheridan and Berg are a massive promise of quality for fans of tactical action. Nevertheless, skepticism remains: Call of Duty thrives on creating an immersive experience. A movie takes the controller out of our hands. Whether the games' dense atmosphere can work without active gameplay remains to be seen in 2028. However, the focus on a clear vision rather than quick licensing is a very good sign.

Do you think a Call of Duty movie works better as a historical drama (WW2) or as a modern political thriller in the style of Modern Warfare?