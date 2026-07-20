Call of Duty Movie: Peter Berg is adapting the Modern Warfare universe into a film

The announced Call of Duty movie will officially be set in the Modern Warfare universe. Director Peter Berg confirmed this at the Fanatics Fest in New York over the weekend.

Paramount Pictures plans to release the film on June 30, 2028. Hollywood is thus vying for the most lucrative brand in the shooter segment.

Theatrical release follows the next main game

The screenplay is being written in collaboration with Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind series like Yellowstone. The timing reveals Activision and Paramount's clear intention to establish the franchise on the big screen for the long term. The planned theatrical release in summer 2028 is almost two years behind the release window of the upcoming video game.

The video game franchise, with its fourth installment, departs from the fictional nations of its predecessors and shifts the global conflict to the Korean Peninsula. Locations in France, the USA, and India have also been confirmed. Whether the film adopts this real-world, geopolitical setting or tells its own story within the canon remains unclear, according to the studio statement. It is also unknown whether the film will be based directly on the classic trilogy from 2007 or the 2019 reboot. The latter is considered more likely.

The market forces realism

The move to the Modern Warfare setting reflects the current market reality. The series' science fiction excursions have historically generated weak sales figures. Players demand a more grounded approach. Peter Berg and Taylor Sheridan represent precisely this style in American cinema: gritty military realism instead of flashy special effects. This could work.

Activision's choice of scenario is a response to market saturation with generic action blockbusters. The Call of Duty franchise has sold over 500 million units worldwide, guaranteeing packed theaters on opening weekend. The quality of the script will determine long-term success. Pure fan-service knock-offs fail at the box office. The film must stand on its own as a thriller.

The announcement isn't a savior, but rather a logical brand expansion. For gamers, this primarily means: Activision is staying true to its course. The risk of narrative failure in the cinema is minimized by Sheridan's involvement. For now, however, it doesn't offer any added gameplay value. Ultimately, in October 2026, only the on-screen gameplay matters. The rest is just marketing hype.