Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 BETA #2 brings comprehensive weapon buffs & nerfs

Infinity Ward is tweaking the settings for the second beta weekend of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4". The update noticeably slows down the game pace, increases the time-to-kill, and reduces weapon dynamics. Here's what's changing!

The developers are once again addressing the excessively fast time-to-kill (TTK) directly through weapon setup. Instead of increasing the base health of the operators, the adjustment affects the damage and range of all available weapons in the game.

The maximum damage of all assault rifles has been reduced. The Kastov 762 drops to 30 points, while the M4 now starts at 24 points, though it compensates for this with a slightly increased maximum range of 26,3 meters. Additionally, the developers have lowered headshot multipliers across almost all categories. For marksman rifles, the flinch on hits is increased by 17 percent, and for sniper rifles, this value increases by 28 percent.

Tactical Sprint removed as default

The most noticeable change The gameplay changes affect the movement system. Tactical Sprint is no longer active by default. The development studio has removed the mechanic from the basic controls and linked it as an option to the "Blood Rush" perk.

Those who wish to utilize the speed bonus will have to use it in a fixed perk slot. In return, the delay between sprinting and firing is removed. Additionally, the speed of the Tactical Sprint is reduced by 4 percent, while the slide distance is reduced by 10 percent and the slide speed by 9 percent. The stamina bar loses 8 percent of its total capacity.

The number of killstreaks will be further reduced. All killstreaks will cost exactly one more kill during the second beta weekend than before.

Simultaneously, the studio is reducing the effectiveness of individual missile series. The reconnaissance drone UAV's hit points are reduced by 60 percent at a 12 percent lower altitude, and the Artillery Strike's missile count is reduced from six to five. The inner damage radius decreases from 15,24 meters to 10,16 meters, and the outer limit radius drops from 25,4 meters to 17,78 meters.

Spawn logic and Warzone premiere

The respawn logic more clearly separates players after they join the game. Spawns in close proximity to teammates are given lower priority by the engine. In Hardpoint mode, the studio is testing a revised system for predictable spawn points, but has temporarily disabled the "Rooftops" map due to a specific bug. Newly spawned players also receive the "Battle Hardened" perk effect through this temporary protection.

With the start of the second open beta, the Warzone mode "Resurgence" on the new map "Zodiac" is also entering the beta phase for the first time. That alone makes it worth checking out.

Infinity Ward is slamming on the brakes in the beta gameplay – this isn't just marketing gimmicks. That's precisely what a test phase like this is for. Moving Tactical Sprint to the perk tree forces players to make tough compromises with their setups, while the damage reductions noticeably shift the focus back towards precision in gunplay.