Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 – Call of Duty NEXT & Beta Dates Confirmed

Activision is firing up the marketing machine for the next Call of Duty installment, breaking with a long-standing tradition.

The publisher has officially confirmed the schedule for the Call of Duty: NEXT reveal event and the subsequent beta phases of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4". For the first time, testing will begin immediately following the livestream.

The emergency plan

The global launch takes place on August 21st. The event will feature live gameplay, developer insights, and details about the multiplayer mode, before the servers go live immediately afterward. As usual, Activision is splitting the test phase into two parts, but is significantly expanding the target audience for the second part.

The first weekend runs from August 21st to 25th. This period is reserved for those who pre-ordered on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The open beta for all players will run from August 28th to September 1st. An interesting detail in the announcement: the Nintendo Switch 2 will also be officially supported. That's new.

Scope and pre-order bonuses: a fact check

The test phase serves not only as a stress test for the servers but also as a playable content demo. Activision is providing 19 unlockable weapons and an unspecified number of maps. The modes range from 3v3 battles to large-scale tank battles. In addition to classics like Search & Destroy, the Kill Block mode is making its debut.

Those who choose the more expensive option vault edition Those who prepay receive immediate access to cosmetic content. This includes the Hostile Alliance Operator Pack (featuring Price and Valeria, among others) and the Special Forces Operator Pack, whose characters have localized voice acting. Additionally, five blueprints from the Signature Weapons Collection, including attachments, are playable directly in the beta.

The industry perspective

The seamless transition from the PR stream to the early access beta is a logical step. Activision eliminates the artificial waiting time in order to directly translate the hype of the reveal into player numbers. This engages the community at a critical moment.

The integration of the next Nintendo console also demonstrates that the publisher is honoring the contractual commitments made during past acquisition battles. The real challenge will be the technical scaling on this platform.

Those who are already planning to buy the game will get early access on August 21st. Everyone else can simply wait another week and try the game for free starting August 28th. The digital pre-order weapons are a nice bonus, but they won't provide any permanent advantage at the final release in the fall. So there's no need to rush.