Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 – Campaign gameplay loses its grip on Korean soil

Infinity Ward has relocated the setting of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4" to East Asia and deconstructed its own series veterans. However, the first gameplay footage of the mission "Losing Ground" primarily reveals familiar scripted mechanics with a fresh coat of paint.

Familiar script pattern on new terrain

Infinity Ward needs a new narrative. After years of recycling old series characters, the developer is shifting the focus. Campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 to the Korean peninsula. The gameplay demo shown relies on familiar patterns.

The player advances as part of an infantry unit through contested urban terrain. Command post orders come thick and fast. Civilians in the area, cease fire. Advance across the bridge. An enemy attack helicopter halts the advance; cover is completely gone. The character stands unprotected in a hail of bullets. This isn't by chance. This is the old design.

The mechanics force a linear execution of predetermined triggers. Instead of tactical depth, visual overload from enemy fire dominates. The inclusion of young conscripts serves as a narrative justification for the lack of overview on the battlefield. This changes nothing in terms of gameplay. The action remains a controlled sequence of familiar scripted events.

The End of the Immortal Figures

Parallel to the infantry front, the script dismantles the existing cast. Captain John Price operates without military infrastructure in Europe and eliminates his longtime adversary Makarov in the first third of the film. The central antagonist is surprisingly eliminated early on. From then on, the plot splits into isolated locations and shifting perspectives, including North Korean leadership during a palace coup.

The plot threads converge in the final third of the game. Price's actions in Europe are what trigger the crisis in Asia. The main character, previously the savior, is demoted to the actual instigator.

The release will take place on October 23, 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.