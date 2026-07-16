Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Kill Block: Modular Mode & PS5 Pro Benefits Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be released on October 23rd with the new, modular multiplayer mode "Kill Block". The PS5 Pro features were also revealed today.

Activision and developer Infinity Ward have opted for a dynamic layout for the new map "West Bridge Training Facility," which rearranges itself before matches and between rounds. On the PS5 Pro, the shooter is expected to deliver top-notch technical performance thanks to AI upscaling and an uncapped frame rate.

The modular system of Kill Block

The new map's structure departs from the classic, static map design. Three rectangular concrete elements – so-called slabs – move via mechanical cables and motors to create one of over 500 possible layouts before each match.

When fully assembled, the area is only the size of the compact "Shoot House" map from the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. In this confined space, Infinity Ward is offering not only classic 3v3 battles but also a new 10v10 mode. Twenty players in such a small area mean pure attrition. Tactical considerations are lost in the chaos.

The developers are selling artificial weather simulations directly on the map as gameplay progress. Giant fans whip simulated snow and rain across the field, leading to ice and water buildup on weapons. This effect impairs handling until the weapon is reloaded or switched. This isn't an atmospheric detail, but a forced disruption to the gameplay. The PR department is touting it as innovation. In practice, it's likely to be primarily annoying.

The technical difference on the PS5 Pro

The shooter runs on the standard PS5 with the usual features: 4K resolution, HDR, 120Hz mode, and VRR support. However, the PS5 Pro delivers the measurable added value. Thanks to the proprietary AI upscaler PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), the Pro console achieves significantly higher image sharpness at a stable 60 or 120 frames per second. Combining VRR and the 120Hz mode on the PS5 Pro unlocks the full frame rate, resulting in minimal input lag for competitive play.

Kill Block's modular design brings much-needed variety to the map pool, but in the 10v10 format, it suffers from predictable overcrowding. The artificial weather effects feel mechanically tacked on. Those seeking maximum precision and frame rate should opt for the PS5 Pro version. The PSSR upscaling and unlocked frame rate provide a decisive advantage on the server.