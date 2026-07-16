Latest

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Kill Block: Modular Mode & PS5 Pro Benefits Revealed

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
No comments
3 MinRead
Cod Modern Warfare 4 Vault Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 introduces the modular Kill Block mode on October 23rd. Learn all about the map layouts and the exclusive benefits of the PS5 Pro.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be released on October 23rd with the new, modular multiplayer mode "Kill Block". The PS5 Pro features were also revealed today.

Activision and developer Infinity Ward have opted for a dynamic layout for the new map "West Bridge Training Facility," which rearranges itself before matches and between rounds. On the PS5 Pro, the shooter is expected to deliver top-notch technical performance thanks to AI upscaling and an uncapped frame rate.

The modular system of Kill Block

The new map's structure departs from the classic, static map design. Three rectangular concrete elements – so-called slabs – move via mechanical cables and motors to create one of over 500 possible layouts before each match.

When fully assembled, the area is only the size of the compact "Shoot House" map from the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. In this confined space, Infinity Ward is offering not only classic 3v3 battles but also a new 10v10 mode. Twenty players in such a small area mean pure attrition. Tactical considerations are lost in the chaos.

The developers are selling artificial weather simulations directly on the map as gameplay progress. Giant fans whip simulated snow and rain across the field, leading to ice and water buildup on weapons. This effect impairs handling until the weapon is reloaded or switched. This isn't an atmospheric detail, but a forced disruption to the gameplay. The PR department is touting it as innovation. In practice, it's likely to be primarily annoying.

More Read

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Beta
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone – Season 5 starts on July 23rd.
Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Art
Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 – PS5 port struggles with severe input lag & server collapse
Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Art
Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 are now available for PS4 & PS5

The technical difference on the PS5 Pro

The shooter runs on the standard PS5 with the usual features: 4K resolution, HDR, 120Hz mode, and VRR support. However, the PS5 Pro delivers the measurable added value. Thanks to the proprietary AI upscaler PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), the Pro console achieves significantly higher image sharpness at a stable 60 or 120 frames per second. Combining VRR and the 120Hz mode on the PS5 Pro unlocks the full frame rate, resulting in minimal input lag for competitive play.

Kill Block's modular design brings much-needed variety to the map pool, but in the 10v10 format, it suffers from predictable overcrowding. The artificial weather effects feel mechanically tacked on. Those seeking maximum precision and frame rate should opt for the PS5 Pro version. The PSSR upscaling and unlocked frame rate provide a decisive advantage on the server.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
SOURCES:PlayStation Blog
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

PlayStation Store Summer Sale: The PS5 bestsellers in a price check

Sony's PlayStation Store Summer Sale has started with discounts of up to 75%…

1 comment

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced in the tech check: PS5 Pro outclasses the Xbox

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced reveals massive graphical differences in our tech check. Find out why…

8 comments

PlayStation Plus: Renewed anger over the discrimination of European players

PlayStation Plus delivers Rise of the Ronin, but Europe will have to wait. Sony's…

3 comments

You Might Also Like