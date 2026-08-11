Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4: New campaign teaser confirms Valeria's return

Activision is relying on familiar faces for the marketing of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4” and shows the comeback of drug baroness Valeria Garza in the latest teaser for the single-player campaign.

Familiar faces for familiar mechanics

In the mission "Traffic," Infinity Ward brings together two characters who were on opposing sides in 2022. Captain Price is forced to work together with Valeria from Modern Warfare 2 on the streets of Paris. The reason for this alliance is a certain "Archer."

The purpose of the search for the artillery system in the context of the hunt for Makarov remains to be seen. The scene shown relies on the usual chase sequences, the use of armored vehicles, and scripted shootouts. There are no surprises.

The marketing is primarily aimed at pre-orders. The game will be released on October 23, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Those who pre-order will receive seven days of early access to the story content. Additionally, the "Kill Block" feature has been announced for the multiplayer mode, where maps are assembled from modular building blocks. The publisher promises hundreds of possible configurations as a result.

A warmed-over motif with no real nutritional value

The principle isn't new. Activision is once again pulling an antagonist from the archives to boost pre-order numbers before the October release. For players, the teaser simply means more of the same. Seven-day early access to a scripted five-hour campaign doesn't change the substance of the overall package.