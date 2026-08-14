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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 – PS5 beta delivers first single-player mission

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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The PS5 beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 starts on August 21, 2026, exclusively with the story mission Entrenched. All dates and content in our fact check.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Art

Activision is extending the beta test for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4" on PlayStation 5 with the single-player campaign mission "Entrenched". The regular beta process before the October release will still require a pre-order.

Activision is splitting the testing phase of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4" into two periods. Those who pre-purchase the game will receive exclusive early access from August 21st to 25th, 2026. In addition to five multiplayer maps and nine game modes, the single-player mission "Entrenched" will be available for the first time in the series.

The open test phase for all users will follow from August 28th to September 1st, 2026. During this second time window, the publisher will add additional maps and the new Warzone Resurgence map "Zodiac". The finished game will be released on October 23, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2. The last-gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One are completely excluded.

Familiar pre-sales tactics instead of genuine realignment

A campaign mission in a beta version is unprecedented for this series. Activision is using this free-to-play tactic to lure undecided buyers before the release. After the weak sales figures of "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7," the series needs to deliver in terms of revenue.

Increasing the beta content primarily serves as a lever for pre-sales. Numbers don't lie. Those who want to play the mission before everyone else pay in advance. There is no financial risk for the publisher.

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A sneak peek at a single mission doesn't change the overall value of the package. Players get a brief impression of the technology and gunplay before making a purchase decision. Better than nothing. But nothing more than that.

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