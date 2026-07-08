Call of Duty: Native PS5 versions for Black Ops 1 and 2 virtually confirmed

Activision is releasing the shooter classics “Call of Duty: Black Ops” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2” as native versions for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, as evidenced by newly surfaced trophy lists on Sony's servers.

The ports developed by Iron Galaxy for the PS5 don't just utilize the PS4 version's backward compatibility. Specific trophy sets for both console generations have been stored on the PlayStation servers.

This means collectors will have two separate lists for each game. The achievements are based exactly on the PS3 originals from 2010 and 2012. Players who play both versions can unlock the Platinum trophies twice.

Technical expectations for the PS3 ports

Since these are direct ports and not remasters or remakes, the PS4 and PS5 versions will be visually almost indistinguishable. The original engine is simply being adapted to modern system architectures.

A stable 60 frames per second and native 4K resolution are expected on the PS5, which the older hardware should easily handle anyway. Textures, geometry, and animations remain at the level of the late Xbox 360 and PS3 era. All core components – campaign, competitive multiplayer, and zombie mode – are fully included.

Release in July and unconfirmed pricing structure

According to Activision, the release is still scheduled for July 2026. The simultaneous appearance of the trophy data suggests a release in the coming days. An official price is still pending. Industry insiders are currently estimating $40 per title. DLC content from the original games is not included in this price. Buyers will likely receive access to both console generations via cross-buy.

Those who want to play the original games on modern consoles without using streaming services will get native apps with stable performance in July. There will be no visual upgrade. The rumored price of €40 per game, excluding the original map packs, is excessive for a pure port.