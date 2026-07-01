Call of Duty, bad luck with dice, and retro action: Here's what PlayStation Plus has in store for July.

Sony is pulling out all the stops in July, adding the blockbuster "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" to its subscription service, along with two strong indie gems. The lineup changes on July 7th.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is coming to PlayStation Plus surprisingly quickly. You'll get the complete cross-gen version for PS4 and PS5. The campaign picks up directly after the previous game, but as always, the real focus is on multiplayer.

Sony is reactivating 16 modernized maps from the legendary Modern Warfare 2 of 2009. Graphics upgrade included. In addition, there's the largest PvE zombie mode yet on an open-world map. Activision is delivering tons of content for the summer. A must-download.

Co-op tactics and pixel art

For those who aren't fans of shooters, two completely different titles await. "For the King II" throws you into a dark high-fantasy adventure that blends tabletop strategy with roguelite elements. You set out alone or with up to three friends in co-op to overthrow the tyrannical Queen Rosomon. The new engine delivers noticeable gameplay improvements compared to the original. This requires tactics and patience.

"CrossCode" rounds out the month. This 2D action RPG fully embraces 16-bit nostalgia, but combines it with buttery-smooth physics and fast-paced combat. You solve challenging puzzles in true Zelda style while simultaneously optimizing your equipment like in a full-fledged role-playing game. Don't underestimate this title. Gameplay-wise, it's absolutely fantastic.

Overview of the July games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5, PS4) – Shooter blockbuster with campaign, nostalgia multiplayer and open-world zombies.

(PS5, PS4) – Shooter blockbuster with campaign, nostalgia multiplayer and open-world zombies. For the King II (PS5, PS4) – Turn-based tabletop roguelite mix for up to four players in co-op.

(PS5, PS4) – Turn-based tabletop roguelite mix for up to four players in co-op. Cross code (PS5, PS4) – Fast-paced 2D action RPG in 16-bit style with Zelda-style puzzles and a sci-fi story.

Sony is delivering a seriously strong lineup in July. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" appeals to the masses, while "For the King II" and "CrossCode" perfectly cater to strategy and RPG enthusiasts. The mix is ​​just right. All three games are available for free download from July 7th to August 3rd.

Is Call of Duty enough for your summer gaming fix, or do you prefer the indie approach this time?